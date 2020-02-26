EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

March 5, 2020 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL





STATE

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

LOCAL

Rose Canyon earthquake could have ‘devastating’ consequences for San Diego (10 News)

A scenario study on a 6.9-magnitude earthquake on the Rose Canyon fault zone paints a bleak picture, saying the San Diego region could suffer "devastating consequences." The San Diego Earthquake Planning Scenario report examines the possible outcome of such an earthquake on the Rose Canyon fault line, which runs through the heart of downtown San Diego.

Prosecutors, Hunter defense spar over how much detail to include in public sentencing record (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Prosecutors who convicted former Rep. Duncan Hunter want to be able to show the sentencing judge — and the public — that the former congressman has not fully accepted responsibility for his crime.

Supervisors OK spending $12 million to design, build Ramona Intergenerational Community Campus (Ramona Sentinel)

…The RICC planned for a 7.3-acre site near Main Street between 12th and 13th streets is proposed as a county Health and Human Services Agency family resource Live Well Center and would provide amenities for youths, seniors and the community. In addition to housing a Live Well Center, proposed uses include a senior center, skatepark and outdoor arena near the existing Ramona Library branch.

East County health care district seeking local volunteers to honor (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Annual call by Grossmont Healthcare District for candidates who help others in East County.

Lemon Grove looking at ways to deal with homeless (San Diego Union-Tribune)

City says its financial struggles will impede any major changes.

STATE

Coronavirus plan for California prisons raises inmate and advocate concerns (Los Angeles Times)

California prison administrators preparing for the threat of coronavirus within the state’s sprawling lockup system are basing those plans off their existing protocol for inmate flu. But they will not discuss details of what changes might be made to a virus protection plan that currently calls for placing lines of tape on the floor to create isolation zones, and warns that ill individuals might have to share toilets with those who are well.

Quarantined workers would be protected from retaliation under proposed California law (Sacramento Bee)

A proposed California law would protect workers from retaliation if they are required to stay home during public health emergencies such as the coronavirus. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, announced the proposal Thursday, a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over coronavirus.

California's new labor law known as Assembly Bill 5 limits when businesses can classify workers as independent contractors. The bill's author, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, said it was meant to rein in companies like Uber, and strengthen worker protections. But the law received pushback from freelance journalists, musicians and a host of others who said the law would hurt their livelihoods. In response, Gonzalez has announced changes that will soon come before the legislature. She said exemptions are being made for certain freelance musicians, writers and journalists.

California’s AB 5 kills off 40-year-old Lake Tahoe Music Festival (California Globe)

California’s AB 5 has taken another life: The new law has now killed off the 40-year old Lake Tahoe Music Festival. “After 40+ years of classical music concerts offered outside with family and friends, the Lake Tahoe Music Festival will call a wrap to our summer festival with two performances in August of 2020,” the official festival website says. The Lake Tahoe Music Festival explained their decision: “New CA employment law AB-5 requirements add to the challenge of meeting our financial goals and create the final stressor on our small non-profit organization.”

L.A. County supervisors want answers to widespread voting problems (Los Angeles Times)

Inadequate staffing, poor communications and balky technology turned election day in Los Angeles County into an anxious quagmire for many voters, whose complaints triggered calls Wednesday by one member of the Board of Supervisors for a “forensic autopsy” on what went wrong.