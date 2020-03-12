EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

March 13, 2020 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

Empty shelves: signs of the coronavirus impacts in San Diego (NBC 7)

A series of photos showing the impact of the new coronavirus around San Diego County, including empty shelves at stores and interesting ways to do business.

San Diego could take a hit if cruises are cancelled (10 News)

The Port of San Diego is taking extra precautions with cruise lines amid heightened awareness surrounding the coronavirus. About 38 ships are expected to dock in San Diego through May, some shops that rely on travelers are concerned business may slow down if cruises are canceled.

Judge hears objections to housing sex predator in Jacumba, delays ruling (San Diego Union-Tribune)

One victim of sexually violent predator Michael James Poulsom warned a San Diego judge on Friday that the question isn’t “if” the convicted child molester will re-offend, but “when.” “He re-offended each and every time he was released and now he is deemed fit for community release,” said Patricia Poole, who agreed to have her name published.

Victim’s skull found; ex-electrician sentenced to almost life in prison (The Alpine Sun)

The skull of a missing mur­der victim has been found in Campo, said a prosecutor Feb. 26 at the sentencing of his kill­er. A gag order about the skull’s discovery was lifted Feb. 26 by San Diego Superior Court Judge Joan Weber before she sentenced Brian Eleron Han­cock, 49, to 83 years to life in state prison.

Familiar faces dominate San Diego’s community college trustee races (San Diego Union-Trbune)

Nine candidates sought four positions in two districts.

Trump administration blocks states from using Medicaid to respond to Coronavirus outbreak (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Despite mounting pleas from California and other states, the Trump administration isn’t allowing states to use Medicaid more freely to respond to the coronavirus crisis by expanding medical services. In previous emergencies, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina and the H1N1 flu outbreak, both Republican and Democratic administrations loosened Medicaid rules to empower states to meet surging needs.

California proposes 3-day backup power for cell towers, communication networks (San Francisco Chronicle)

California officials are serious about making sure that communication networks don’t fail again during this year’s wildfire season if power is shut off.

California calls for ban on large events as coronavirus spreads; NBA suspends season (San Diego Union-Tribune)

As the World Health Organization begins calling the global outbreak a pandemic, the response in the U.S. and California is growing more urgent

Gov. Newsom issues order allowing California to take over hotels, medical facilities (Los Angeles Times)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a sweeping executive order on Thursday that allows the state to commandeer hotels and medical facilities to treat coronavirus patients and permits government officials to hold teleconferences in private without violating open meeting laws.

Passengers of ship linked to virus toured Mexico ports (AP)

A cruise ship being held off the coast of San Francisco Thursday due to suspicions of the new coronavirus disembarked hundreds of passengers in four Mexican Pacific ports during a cruise last month that included passengers who later tested positive for the illness..The Grand Princess stopped in Manzanillo, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan before before making a final call in Cabo San Lucas on Feb. 18 and heading back to San Francisco.

California orders insurers to waive out of pocket costs for corona virus testing (San Francisco Chronicle)

California on Thursday became the latest state to order insurance companies to waive out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus testing.

Chaos at hospitals due to shortage of coronavirus tests (Los Angeles Times)

As COVID-19 cases spike, the test kits needed to help stem the spread of the disease remain in short supply, with healthcare workers across the state reporting widespread failings in the federal government’s response to the growing crisis.

Disneyland, California Adventure to close for the rest of the month over coronavirus (Orange County Register)

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close Saturday morning through the end of the month in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials’ recommendation that gatherings of 250 or more people be canceled across the state, company officials said.

Coronavirus symptoms ‘take five days to show’ (BBC)

The Covid-19 disease, which can cause a fever, cough and breathing problems, is spreading around the world and has already affected more than 111,000 people…Most people who develop symptoms do so on or around day five. Anyone who is symptom-free by day 12 is unlikely to get symptoms, but they may still be infectious carriers.





