EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

April 16, 2020 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

San Diego Arts + Culture Challenge Fund launching with $1.25 million to aid coronavirus-challenged nonprofits (San Diego Union-Tribune)

In a move to help creative artists and nonprofit arts organizations across the county deal with critical financial needs during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of San Diego and area arts and culture leaders are teaming with local philanthropists to provide up to $2 million in economic assistance. The San Diego Arts + Culture Challenge Fund, announced Thursday afternoon by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, has been established to provide monetary support to the individuals and organizations in San Diego County’s creative workforce.

‘A war zone’: Tijuana hospitals overwhelmed by coronavirus patients (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Inside Tijuana emergency rooms and hospitals, defeated health care professionals are working double and triple shifts, without the equipment they need, as their colleagues fall sick, one after another. Patients are being treated in receiving areas and lobbies while doctors and nurses say they lack the staffing, ventilators and testing to properly care for them.

Man wearing surgical mask pulls gun on jogger on trail in Bonita (10 News)

A jogger is describing a terrifying encounter on Sweetwater Regional Trail in Bonita with a man wearing a surgical mask and armed with a gun.

El Cajon center for adults with disabilities closed but plans to offer at-home programs (San Diego Union-Tribune)

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center closed its doors last month to halt spread of COVID-19.

Supes Put Moratorium On Evictions For Residents, Small Businesses (Patch)

The protections are provided retroactively to March 4, when Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

10 Detainees Now Positive For COVID-19 At Otay Mesa Detention Center (KPBS)

There are now 10 detainees who are positive for COVID-19 at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and CoreCivic, the operator of the center. The detention center houses people in immigration and US Marshals’ Custody. Six employees there have now tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

3 Cited At Coronavirus 'Noise' Protest Outside ICE Facility (Patch)

The protesters were cited for unlawful use of horn, no proof of insurance, and violating the stay-at-home order, the sheriff's office said…San Diego County Sheriff's officials say protesters in 30 cars honked their horns, shouted and recorded video Saturday in a "noise protest" outside an ICE detention center in San Diego where at least 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

West Coast governors announce they will create joint plan for reopening economies (The Hill)

he governors of Washington, California and Oregon on Monday announced they were working on a joint plan for reopening their states' respective economies once it is safe to lift coronavirus-related restrictions.

California’s coronavirus death toll is way below New York’s. Here’s why (Los Angeles Times)

The death rate in the Golden State has flattened, for now. Early social distancing and the state’s car-centric sprawl may have helped.

New signs suggest coronavirus was in California far earlier than anyone knew (Los Angeles Times)

…Stanford’s virology lab, looking retroactively at some 2,800 patient samples collected since January, did not find the first COVID-19 cases until late February — from two patients who were tested Feb. 21 and Feb. 23. Neither of those patients, the researchers note in a letter published by the Journal of the American Medical Assn., would have met existing criteria for COVID-19 testing.

Coronavirus outbreak at Lompoc prison worst in nation: 69 inmates, 25 staff infected (Los Angeles Times)

The nation’s worst outbreak of COVID-19 in a prison is at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, where 69 inmates and 25 staff members are infected and a field hospital is being constructed on the grounds, authorities said.

California breaks grim coronavirus record: More than 100 deaths reported in one day (San Jose Mercury News)

Despite promising signs of flattening the curve in the battle against the coronavirus, California continues to see a rising number of deaths linked to the illness.





