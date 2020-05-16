EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

May 27, 2020 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

San Diego County Supervisors approve coronavirus stimulus package (Patch)

… The package consists of $175 million for the county's COVID-19 response/recovery; $100 million for virus testing, tracing and treatment; $50 million for 17 cities; $17 million to help restaurants and small businesses; $15 million for behavioral health services; and $2 million for child welfare services. The county has received $334 million in funding from the coronavirus aid bill. County officials expect there might be more funding coming from the federal and state governments to make up for any shortfall caused the coronavirus outbreak

Homeless Residents Around the County Confront Lack of Shelter, Resources (Voice of San Diego)

Thousands of homeless people throughout the county remain outside, leaving many confused and scared amid sluggish efforts to provide new shelter options in other cities.

San Diego County revives human relations commission in wake of racist incidents in Santee (San Diego Union-Tribune)

On the heels of two racist incidents in Santee this month, San Diego County supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to revive a countywide human relations commission focused on fostering a more inclusive and equitable San Diego. The commission, dubbed the Leon Williams San Diego County Human Relations Commission, will look critically at government policies and practices and likely host public forums and workshops throughout the year.

Lemon Grove Could Be Running on Fumes Within Two Years (Voice of San Diego)

The city’s reserves were already projected to dip below 25 percent within five years. Now, those reserves are projected to run completely dry in just two years if the city stays on its current path.

Choir Featuring Members of San Diego’s Homeless Community Shines on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (NBC 7)

A choir made up of members of San Diego's homeless community took the stage Tuesday on the premiere of NBC’s “America's Got Talent” and wowed the judges not only with their performance, but with their stories…Things have paused since that first performance because the pandemic putting everyone in crisis. Until they can perform together again, they hope they can get a message across to others living as they have.

Anthony’s Fish Grotto Reverses Closure Due to Customer Support (La Mesa)

Last week, it looked like Anthony’s Fish Grotto was on the bubble, poised to join the local eateries that have had to permanently shutter during the coronavirus crisis. After more than five decades in La Mesa, the longtime seafood restaurant announced on Facebook that it would be ending its takeout and retail operations on Saturday, May 9. But thanks to an overwhelming response from customers, owner Craig Ghio has decided to reopen Anthony’s Fish Grotto this Wednesday, May 13…the eatery is resuming takeout and retail for next eight weeks and will see what happens.

San Diego Courts Grapple With Issues Over Resuming Jury Trials in COVID-19 Era (City News Service)

Jury trials could resume in San Diego County as soon as June 15, though many questions remain on how to conduct public court proceedings safely for all involved, particularly with the large number of people needed for the jury selection process, a group of local judges said Wednesday.

Protests persist as distress deepens over economic crisis (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Economic distress over the persistent coronavirus pandemic drew protesters to street corners for yet another weekend. The largest, which drew about 500 people to the county administration building in downtown San Diego, demanded leaders lift public health orders that have shut down churches and businesses since mid-March.

Several CA retailers closing due to coronavirus (Patch)

It's hard to count the number of ways the coronavirus crisis has upended life in California. One of the most visible effects, though, has been the permanent closure of a number of chain businesses across the Golden State.

California records second-deadliest single day ever; more than 2,000 new cases (San Jose Mercury News)

The state reported 2,030 new COVID-19 cases as most counties start reopening some businesses.

California cracks down on rogue bars (CalMatters)

State regulators propose emergency powers to shut down bars and restaurants that defy public health orders banning dine-in services during the coronavirus pandemic

Gym, motorcycle dealer, hair salon among 60 businesses charged with violating stay-at-home rules (Los Angeles Times)

The owners of 60 businesses including car washes, gyms and hair salons across Los Angeles deemed nonessential by the city but still remain open are now facing criminal charges for violating the mayor’s stay-at-home order.

California recommends testing all residents and staff at nursing homes (San Francisco Chronicle)

The new guidelines, made public Friday evening, are meant to address what many see as a failure to react quickly to COVID-19, which has taken a heavy toll on nursing homes.

Newsom greenlights testing for coronavirus at California pharmacies (San Francisco Chronicle)

The waiver issued by the California Department of Consumer Affairs paves the way for thousands of pharmacies in California to begin collecting swab samples and ordering tests that have received clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It follows similar moves by 32 other states…

State Sen. Hueso introduces bill to address California’s digital divide (San Diego Union-Tribune)

…Hueso announced a bill that would require internet service providers to file emergency operation plans that identify how they’ll ensure reliable communications during a disaster emergency, and deploy resources and technology to ensure that communications remain reliable. Additionally, the bill would also require companies to offer affordable internet plans for those impacted by a disaster or emergency including those who must shelter in place during a pandemic.





