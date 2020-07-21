EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

August 13, 2020 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

For links to read full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

LOCAL

FDA approves COVID-19 antibody test made by San Diego company (10 News)

Truvian Sciences says results come in 10 minutes…The Easy Check test went through independent testing by four separate laboratories. They found it is 99% accurate in detecting both the presence of the COVID-19 antibody and identifying it among other antibodies.

El Cajon Councilman Bob McClellan doing well after brain surgery (San Diego Union-Tribune)

After suffering a brain injury that might have sidelined people half his age for twice as long, El Cajon City Councilman Bob McClellan will be back on the dais Tuesday.

La Mesa fleshes out plan for Town Hall (San Diego Union-Tribune)

City sets meeting for Aug. 13 to discuss May 30 protest that turned violent… Because of COVID-19 protocols about in-person gatherings, the meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 through a virtual platform, likely Zoom. The city will accept comments via email ahead of the meeting and also will allow in-person comments at the Adult Enrichment Center on La Mesa Boulevard. Information about the meeting will be available at the city’s official website https://www.cityoflamesa.us/

San Diego getting new outdoor movies, classes and events as shopping centers embrace ‘streetail’ (San Diego Union-Tribune)

As sidewalks in San Diego begin spilling over with canopies, tables and diners enjoying new outdoor options, shopping malls and retail centers — badly hit by the pandemic — are taking note. Retail hubs like One Paseo, Liberty Station and various shopping malls in San Diego are embracing al fresco concepts, converting empty parking lots into drive-in theaters, empty lawns into art studios, and empty streets into outdoor markets. The hope, of course, is to attract more shoppers to their stores and thereby transform retail ghost towns into bustling piazzas.

La Mesa Counterprotest Leader Won’t Shun Guns: ‘Defend Our Way of Life’ (Times of San Diego)

La Mesa on Saturday prepared for a large social-justice protest, setting up a perimeter around the Civic Center that bars weapons as well as “any other item generally considered an ‘implement of riot.'” Last Saturday, police with the help of 37 sheriff’s deputies saw only 20 protesters at an event that brought out perhaps five times as many “defenders,” some with hunting knives and at least one machete.

​Plan For Recreational Pot Sale In Unincorporated Areas Fails (Patch)

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher's proposal to allow recreational cannabis products to be sold in unincorporated areas has failed to advance.

San Diego Superior Court seeks delay in starting criminal jury trials as memo outlines unique challenges (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The court is seeking to delay starting jury trials for criminal cases to mid-September, laying out the challenges to holding trials during a pandemic in a lengthy memo to state court leadership

July is now the deadliest month of the pandemic in San Diego County (San Diego Union-Tribune)

With 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths announced Tuesday, July became the deadliest month for the coronavirus pandemic in San Diego County since it started in mid-February.

Santee Rock Concert Flouts County Health Order (Patch)

A Santee music school held an outdoor concert Saturday, billed as a "Music Matters Protest," in spite of the county's ban on such events.

Concerns over mass crowds gathered for religious gathering at beach (10 News)

San Diego County leaders say a massive church gathering on the sand at Cardiff State Beach Sunday violated the health mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

San Diego County Cites Navy for Ship Fire (Voice of San Diego)

The results from seven days’ worth of testing showed above-average levels of certain chemical compounds. The county air pollution control agency issued three violations against the Navy.

A tale of two Escondido rinks: One gone forever, one soon to return? (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ice-Plex unexpectedly closed July 2 but may return; Ups-N-Downs roller rink is being demolished for a future car wash.

STATE

California withholds virus money from 2 defiant cities (Associated Press)

Newsom blocked nearly $65,000 from Atwater in Merced County and more than $35,000 from Coalinga in Fresno County, the first installments of $2.5 billion in federal funds that cities and counties across the state risk losing if they don’t toe the line on coronavirus safeguards.

These California privacy initiative opponents might surprise you (Politico)

The biggest threat to California's privacy ballot initiative may come from the privacy world itself — not Silicon Valley or other deep-pocketed business interests. The Consumer Federation of California, the ACLU of California and Media Alliance have gone public with scathing critiques of Proposition 24 — a move that will complicate the pro-consumer narrative of a campaign to rewrite the state's landmark Privacy Act. It also could lead to a strange bedfellows coalition of consumer advocates and business interests that are more accustomed to sparring over privacy policy.

Protesters chained to Governor’s mansion as prison deaths mount (AP)

Demonstrators chained themselves to a fence outside Gov. Gavin Newsom’s home on Monday, calling for mass inmate releases and an end to immigration transfers because of the coronavirus pandemic, as deaths mounted at a San Francisco Bay Area prison.

Coronavirus strikes Latino families near California’s Salton Sea (Intercept)

People who live near the dying lake are caught in a perfect storm of environmental neglect, poverty, and Covid-19.

Imperial County was a warning for California. Will its shutdown be a model? (SF Chronicle)

A month ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Imperial County to do something he hadn’t asked any other part of the state to do: halt the reopening of its economy and move backward. The county in the far southeast corner of California, along the Arizona and Mexico borders, was experiencing the worst surge of coronavirus cases in the state. Some local leaders said its challenges were an anomaly, exacerbated by border travel and widespread poverty.





