EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

Women Politicians Across the County Say They’ve Faced Harassment, Threats (Voice of San Diego)

Many women candidates and officeholders told Voice of San Diego that as the Democratic Party expands its reach in places that have long been represented by Republicans, they’re bearing the brunt of the backlash to those changes.

If San Diego County falls to purple tier, here’s how schools might be affected (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Purple tier could change reopening timelines for about a fifth of county’s districts, which have not yet reopened

San Diego County Supervisors consider upgraded dark skies ordinance (Patch)

…The proposed amendment to the county's Light Pollution Chapter ordinance would cover the Julian and Borrego Springs Community Planning Areas. Both would be considered "Zone C" to receive a Dark Sky Community designation, which is generally more restrictive, according to a presentation at Wednesday's board meeting….It would also support Julian in becoming an International Dark Sky Community and update Borrego Springs' light pollution standards. The board will consider formal adoption at its Nov. 18 meeting.

San Diego Gym Owners Sue Officials Over Pandemic Restrictions (Patch)

Eight San Diego County gyms have filed a lawsuit against various state and local leaders, which challenges public health orders.

Bry concedes San Diego mayor’s race to Gloria (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Councilwoman said she plans to launch an organization to boost power of city neigborhoods

Attorney General and FPPC reviewing complaints against Steve Vaus (SD Rostra)

Vaus could face thousands of dollars in fines for non-reporting of at least $45k in donations he solicited for Carols by Candlelight event.

What Joe Biden’s victory means for California in Washington (Sacramento Bee)

California’s relationship with the federal government appears poised to shift dramatically, a change that could mean more federal money for coronavirus response and unemployment backlogs as well as legal victories on greenhouse gas emissions.

Consumer agency wants PG&E fined $166 million for botching California wildfire blackouts (Sacramento Bee)

…The Public Advocates Office of the California Public Utilities Commission said the commission should punish PG&E Corp. for failing to adequately warn hundreds of thousands of customers, including those relying on reliable electricity to power medical devices, about the October 2019 so-called public safety power shutoffs.

State to allow visitors inside nursing homes in most California counties (Cal Matters)

Families desperate to visit loved ones in California nursing homes finally may see some relief after state health officials recently released updated guidelines allowing indoor visits in 46 counties, with some caveats.

Churches shut down by coronavirus offer refuge to immigrants released from detention (Los Angeles Times)

Before Tsegai fled Eritrea and made the months-long journey to the United States to seek asylum, his image of this country was colored by what he’d seen on TV. America, he thought, was the kind of place where people could be welcomed in with nothing and manage to turn their lives around.





