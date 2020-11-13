EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

November 22, 2020 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

Lemon Grove files for restraining order against City Councilman Arambula (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Lemon Grove officials have asked a Superior Court judge to issue a workplace restraining order against City Councilman David Arambula on behalf of City Councilwoman Yadira Altamirano, who has accused Arambula of harassment.

Blessing boxes offer help to hungry San Diegans (10 News)

The pandemic created a surge in food insecurity in San Diego and the purple tier restrictions are making it worse. Neighbors are stepping in to fill the bellies of those in need.

Man Accused In La Mesa Bank Burning Pleads Not Guilty (Patch)

A man accused of setting a bank ablaze and looting several stores following a police protest in La Mesa pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

The Lost Semester’: Native Students Struggle to Keep Up with Social Distance Learning (Native News Online)

Distance learning is the new normal for students in the age of COVID-19. And for many, clicking into a Zoom class or another online meeting space is as easy as one, two, three. But for Native Americans living on reservations in San Diego County and throughout the country, simply getting a good enough signal to attend online classes can require an epic effort difficult enough to discourage even the most dedicated students.

Restaurants Struggle With Outdoor Dining Amid Heater Shortage (NBC San Diego)

Starting Saturday, restaurants are only allowed to seat customers outdoors and with temperatures dipping, business owners are scrambling to adapt. Especially now, with an apparent shortage of outdoor equipment like patio heaters.

New County Board and Sheriff Could Be Headed for a Standoff (Voice of San Diego)

Activists hope the Board of Supervisors, now with a majority of Democrats, could use its budget powers to change the Sheriff’s Department. But the sheriff is independently elected and can thwart pressures to adjust how he operates.

Not guilty plea from husband of Chula Vista city employee killed in Mount Helix home (San Diego Union-Tribune)

A man accused of killing his husband in their Mount Helix home then fleeing the state in August pleaded not guilty Friday to murder. Daniel Scott Jordan, 45, is also accused of using a knife to kill Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whom police found found dead in the couple’s Carmen Drive home on Aug. 11.

Daily California coronavirus cases triple as pandemic dramatically worsens (Los Angeles Times)

The coronavirus is now infecting more Californians daily than at any previous point in the COVID-19 pandemic, raising concerns about a new peak in coronavirus-related deaths by Christmas.

New California workplace rules for COVID-19 are out. Some businesses aren’t happy (Sacramento Bee)

California has become one of the first states in the country to have emergency workplace rules to protect employees from COVID-19 exposure. During a major outbreak, defined as 20 or more cases within a 14-day period, employers will be required to provide workers with testing at least twice a week. The rules also require that workers quarantining due to an exposure be paid. Members of the standards board of Cal-OSHA voted unanimously to approve the regulations …

California’s gig worker initiative blew a giant hole in its landmark labor law. What’s left? (Sacramento Bee)

California’s landmark labor law, Assembly Bill 5, isn’t going away anytime soon. Despite the passage of Proposition 22, which exempts hundreds of thousands of gig drivers from the act that regulates who gets to be an independent contractor, supporters say they will protect what’s left…But Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, vows to repeal the law, saying he will introduce a bill in January to do so. If his bill won’t succeed, he said he may try to put AB 5 on the ballot in 2022.

Some in L.A. are getting COVID-19 tests so they can party, socialize. Officials call this a disaster (Los Angeles Times)

Desperately seeking to find a seemingly responsible way to hold dinner parties, some people have started to get tests for the coronavirus as a way to clear themselves to attend dinner parties without needing to wear masks or keep their distance.... But such tests provide a false sense of security — and engaging in this practice can still result in the dinner party becoming a super-spreading event that can transmit the highly contagious virus widely.





