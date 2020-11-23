EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

December 7, 2020 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

In a first, California considers allowing housing project on San Diego ecological reserve (San Diego Union-Tribune)

A developer says the unprecedented land deal would benefit the environment. Conservation groups say it’s illegal…The vote will not only steer the fate of the county’s ecologically sensitive area of Proctor Valley, located east of Chula Vista and south of Jamul. It could set a major precedent for what’s acceptable when it comes to overturning restrictions on the state’s most protected lands.

San Diego Businesses Lose Court Bid to Resume Indoor Operations, Will Try Again (Times of San Diego)

A judge Monday denied a request by four San Diego County businesses seeking to resume indoor operations following the county’s recent slide into the purple tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan.

Surge in D’s and F’s in San Diego County schools raises questions: How to grade during pandemic (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Don Dumas, a U.S. history teacher at Bonita Vista High School, has decided he will not fail students during the pandemic. Some of his students have lost an aunt, uncle or grandparent to COVID-19, he said. Others are “essential workers,” working extra hours at grocery and fast food jobs because their parents have lost income during the pandemic.

SDSU Considers Canceling Spring Break to Avoid COVID-19 Surge (NBC San Diego)

COVID-19 cases among SDSU students skyrocketed in late August, days after the start of the fall 2020 semester. In the three months since, 1,603 cases have been connected to the school

Ravaged by fire, USS Bonhomme Richard bound for scrapyard, Navy says (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Investigations continue into the cause of the fire, which burned for almost five days and smothered south San Diego County in noxious smoke

Paul Parker Returns to Lead County Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board (County News Center)

A familiar face has returned to lead the County of San Diego’s Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board, CLERB, as the agency moves forward with expanded authority and increased law-enforcement oversight capabilities.

STATE

California will receive 327,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine by mid-December. Who gets them? (Sacramento Bee)

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that California could receive as many as 327,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine as early as mid-December, with another round of supply anticipated three weeks later...In California, the first phase of its vaccine distribution program prioritizes health care workers at the highest risk of infection, working in both clinical and non-clinical settings… The tiered blueprint specifically places acute care, correctional and psychiatric hospitals and nursing homes at the top of the list, along with paramedics and other emergency responders. Then health workers in intermediate care facilities, homes and community clinics could gain access to the vaccine, in addition to those working as public health field staff or in urgent care, rural clinics or correctional facilities.

Biden Picks Xavier Becerra to Lead Health and Human Services (Xavier Becerra)

The selection of Mr. Becerra, the California attorney general, is a surprise. If confirmed, he will face a daunting challenge in leading the department at a critical moment in the pandemic.

CIF Delays Start, Cancels Fall Regional, State Championship Dates (Patch.com)

The California Interscholastic Federation announced that all fall practice and competition start dates are on hold until the state health officers present official COVID-19 guidance. Over 800,000 student-athletes, their coaches, and parents have awaited news as to when they could return to full practices.

California health chief says all school reopening is local (Politico)

California's top health official said Tuesday that school districts still have to decide for themselves when and how to reopen campuses as the pandemic continues, despite increasing calls for Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state to intervene.

California sets record with most COVID-19 hospitalizations since pandemic began (Los Angeles Times)

California has more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any time since the pandemic began, an ominous sign that comes as officials warn of further virus spread after the long holiday weekend.

Thousands of curfew breakers rally to reopen California (10 News)

Thousands of Californians gathered Saturday night across the state to protest the newest restrictions put in place by Governor Gavin Newsom to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Conception boat fire: Captain charged over 34 deaths in California (BBC)

The captain of a scuba-diving boat that was destroyed by fire last year off California has been charged with 34 counts of seaman's manslaughter. Jerry Nehl Boylan caused the deaths of those aboard the Conception "by his misconduct, negligence and inattention to his duties", says the indictment. Prosecutors allege the 67 year old failed to have a night watchman or conduct fire drills as required by law.





