EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

February 8, 2021 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include

LOCAL

STATE

Plan in the works to vaccinate San Diego County’s homebound seniors (10 News)

Starting Monday, homebound seniors who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine will be put on a list to receive an at-home vaccination. According to San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, homebound seniors can call 211…to add their names to the list.

Frequently Asked (Yet Largely Unanswerable) Questions on San Diego’s Vaccine Situation (Voice of SD)

There are some big outstanding questions on San Diego’s vaccine distribution plan. Here’s what we know.

In wake of La Mesa riots, report finds La Mesa Police Dept. unprepared (KUSI)

The La Mesa Police Department has been found lacking in leadership, communication skills, and training for its handling of the civil unrest and looting that occurred in the summer of 2020, according to a report from Hillard Heintze, LLC, a Chicago consulting firm.

Woman left alone to die after striking her head in jail, independent review finds (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Family lawyer was stunned by finding in 2019 death of Elisa Serna; Sheriff’s Department declines to comment

San Diego's pension payment spiking $50M, worsening budget crisis during pandemic (SD Union-Tribune)

The city’s pension board is requiring a $49.3 million spike in the annual pension payment — from $365.6 million a year to $414.9 million — because estimates of long-term pension debt rose this year from just over $3 billion to $3.34 billion.

Sacramento Report: A Social Media Star Is Born in the Assembly (Voice of SD)

Republican Assemblyman Randy Voepel is getting noticed.

Dodger Stadium’s COVID-19 vaccination site temporarily shut down after protesters gather at entrance (Los Angeles Times)

Dodger Stadium’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site was temporarily shut down Saturday afternoon when about 50 protesters gathered at the entrance, frustrating hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.

COVID body count forces air quality agency to end limits on cremations in L.A. County (SacBee)

The South Coast Air Quality Management District, which monitors air pollution for multiple California counties, issued an emergency order to suspend limits on crematories in the county because the coronavirus pandemic caused a backlog.

Yet another concerning COVID variant increasingly found in California, researchers say (SacBee)

The variant, called L452R, is different than the B117 variant that was first reported in the UK and caused lockdowns in that country. Not much is known about L452R, but since November, genetic sequencing of COVID-19 samples indicates its prevalence is growing in California.





