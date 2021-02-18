EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

February 21, 2021 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

For excerpts and full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

LOCAL

In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' concerns minority leaders (10 News)

San Diego's minority populations are getting a disproportionately small amount of the available COVID-19 vaccines, according to numbers compiled by ABC 10News. This comes despite a repeated emphasis on "equity" by state and local leaders regarding the distribution of vaccines.

Highlights From Supervisor Chair Nathan Fletcher's First State of the County Address (NBC 7)

Newly-appointed Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher delivered his first the State of the County Address Thursday

Few Fire Insurance Options Left for San Diego County Farmers (Times of San Diego)

Three wildfires have crept close to Nathan Rakov’s 30-acre chicken ranch in rural Alpine since he moved there in 2006. If his barn, coops and storage rooms burned down, he’d struggle to rebuild because he hasn’t found a complete and affordable insurance policy.

Limited Vaccine Supply Slows San Diego County’s Vaccination Goal Progress (KPBS)

About 12,000 daily COVID-19 vaccine doses went into the arms of San Diegans the first week of this month. But that tally, which excludes any administered by the military, Veterans' Affairs and tribal agencies, is below the daily doses needed to reach the county’s goal of fully vaccinating 70% of the region’s population by July.

Uptick in COVID-related respiratory illness in children (10 News)

"MIS-C" stands for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. It is an inflammatory reaction to COVID-19, affecting mostly school-age children, who two to six weeks prior, got COVID themselves or were exposed to someone with COVID in the household... / Since last April...there have been 57 cases of "MIS-C" at Rady Children's Hospital. But a majority of the patients were seen in the last two months.

Child exploitation, unreported abuse rose during school closures, district attorney warns (San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan tells Gov. Gavin Newsom schools need to reopen

La Mesa may expand public comment opportunities (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Councilmembers Colin Parent and Bill Baber push for live comments from residents’ homes.

San Diego Family to Reunite After Biden's Travel Ban Reversal (NBC San Diego)

San Diegan Negar Sadegholvad has been separated from her husband Kourosh Sepahpour, an Iranian citizen for three years. Their plans to move Kourosh to the U.S. were stopped by the travel ban.

Alvarado Hospital Confirms Active COVID Cases at Behavioral Health Unit (NBC San Diego)

"Less than 10 patients" and "less than a half-dozen" staff tested positive last week, hospitals said about the unit, which is still operational.

STATE

California legislators approve $7.6-billion COVID-19 package, including $600 stimulus checks (Los Angeles Times)

Californians who qualify for a $600 state stimulus payment could see the money arrive as soon as a month after filing their tax returns under a $7.6-billion COVID-19 economic relief package approved Monday by the state Legislature.

COVID-19 is driving many California teachers to early retirement, CalSTRS says (Sacramento Bee)

More California teachers are retiring than at any point since the Great Recession, with many of those decisions motivated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After last summer’s blackouts, utilities commission orders additional power (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Utilities will seek new sources; critics say they’re not needed.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy attended his son’s wedding in California amid deadly COVID-19 surge (Los Angeles Times)

Early in the morning on Dec. 5, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mockingly alluded on Facebook to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s widely criticized attendance at a party the month before at the exclusive French Laundry restaurant.





