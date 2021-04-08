EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

April 12, 2021 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

LOCAL

County may lift barriers to tribes expanding their reservations (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Proposal would also loosen liquor license requirements and create tribal liaison.

Parents Sue LMSVSD Over Lack Of In-Person Instruction (Patch)

Some parents allege the district has failed to provide in-person learning as required by law since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

What Biden's Infrastructure Plan Means For San Diego (KPBS)

… SANDAG Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata joined KPBS Midday Edition to discuss what San Diego County might gain if Biden's infrastructure plan is approved.

Here’s Where More Than $2 Billion in Aid for Local Schools Is Going (Voice of San Diego)

Find out how much your school district received.

Judge orders Champion-Cain to spend 15 years in prison for $400M Ponzi scheme (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Gina Champion-Cain, a once high-profile restaurateur who orchestrated a nearly $400 million Ponzi scheme involving hundreds of victims, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison. She received the maximum penalty for the criminal charges of conspiracy, securities fraud and obstruction of justice.

County surpasses 1 million mark for people receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot (San Diego Union-Tribune)

More than 22 percent are fully vaccinated, mostly vulnerable seniors and people with underlying conditions

San Diego Home Prices Hit New Record, Increases Among Highest In Nation (KPBS)

With its sandy beaches, warm weather and world-class attractions, San Diego County is a picturesque place to buy a home. That’s part of the reason why San Diego home prices rose the third fastest in the nation for major cities this year… In San Diego County, median home prices hit a new mark — $672,750 according to CoreLogic data.

Santee refines its business assistance plan for those in need during COVID-19 (San Diego Union-Tribune)

City offering grants of up to $10,000 to eligible Santee-based small businesses

Downtown La Mesa rebounding with Union Bank rebuild (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Building was among those torched during May 2020 rioting.

STATE

Highway 1 in Big Sur to reopen two months early after massive slide (San Jose Mercury News)

Construction crews have made such good progress repairing a huge hole in Highway 1 in Big Sur that the scenic roadway will fully reopen on April 30 — nearly two months ahead of schedule.

Newsom’s plan to reopen California may be less risky than it seems (Los Angeles Times)

It’s unlikely that another coronavirus surge would overwhelm California’s hospital system, experts say.

California advances bill aimed at massive unemployment fraud (AP)

California lawmakers on Thursday advanced what they called commonsense legislation requiring two state agencies to share information aimed at helping stop billions of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment fraud.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply to plummet next week in California as demand surges (Los Angeles Times)

California’s planned full reopening on June 15 is banking on millions of residents being vaccinated. But recently released federal data are raising new questions as to whether supply will match expectations. Although California’s allocations of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are expected to remain relatively steady through next week, the state — along with the rest of the nation — will see availability crater for the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Testing Requirements Dialed Down for California Schools This Year (Voice of San Diego)

Last year in the height of the pandemic, schools did not have to administer standardized tests at all. This year, California won’t be test-free, but it will be test-lite.