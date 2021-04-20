EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

April 30, 2021 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

San Diego County moves to join a community choice energy program (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors late Tuesday night took a step toward having unincorporated areas of the county join one of two community choice aggregation programs in the region that serve as alternatives to San Diego Gas & Electric when it comes to purchasing energy contracts.

Group sues El Cajon, county to halt Amazon distribution center (San Diego Union-Tribune)

A group calling itself Neighbors against Noise and Traffic has filed a lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court to stop the construction of an Amazon last-mile distribution center on county property in El Cajon. The complaint says the project at 1756 Weld Blvd. should be halted until a new environmental review is completed.

San Diegans reflect on 20 years of service, struggle as America’s longest war nears an end (San Diego Union-Tribune)

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that after two decades, all American troops will be out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

La Mesa City Council says goodbye to Akilah Weber (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Members of the La Mesa City Council last week said their goodbyes to Dr. Akilah Weber, the city councilwoman elected by La Mesa voters in 2018. Running in 2018 as a relative unknown with no previous political experience, Weber became the first Black person elected to the La Mesa City Council. Weber earlier this month won the 79th Assembly District special election and will take over the seat held for a decade by her mother, Shirley Weber.

Searching for a COVID vaccine appointment? This Facebook group wants to help you (San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Vaccine Hunters offers tips and tricks on how to secure your shot.

More wedding guests allowed after some COVID restrictions lifted (10 News)

Thursday, the state updated its COVID-19 guidelines on weddings. Now in the Orange Tier, outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people, and capacity can increase to 300 if all guests show proof of a negative covid test or full vaccination. With the same rules, indoor capacity maxes out at 150.

Padres Fans Can Now Fill 33% Of Petco Park (KPBS)

Petco Park has boosted its regulated capacity, thanks to San Diego entering the Orange Tier and seating sections reserved for people who can show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

California goes from worst to first in virus infections (10 News)

California has gone from worst to first in the rate of coronavirus infections. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the state surpassed Hawaii on Thursday with the lowest average number of COVID-19 cases per capita. That comes just a few months after California was the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. At its peak, there were 40,000 cases and well over 500 deaths per day. The state is now averaging about 2,300 cases and 68 deaths a day.

California law requires 5-feet around homes, 100 feet around property for wildfires (10 News)

A new California law might make it easier for insurance companies to drop coverage in high fire areas. The state now required 5-feet of defensible space around your home, separate from the 100 feet of space needed for your property.

Why 30+ Disneyland and California Adventure rides, attractions and shows will remain closed when the parks return (San Jose Mercury News)

More than three-quarters of the closed attractions will be shuttered for five coronavirus-related reasons: High-touch environments, social distancing, large crowds, time constraints and a ban on live shows. The rest of closures are due to regular seasonal maintenance or ride renovations.

Judge orders L.A. city and county to offer shelter to everyone on skid row by fall (Los Angeles Times)

A federal judge overseeing a sprawling lawsuit about homelessness in Los Angeles ordered the city and county Tuesday to offer some form of shelter or housing to the entire homeless population of skid row by October.

Nestlé doesn't have valid rights to water it's been bottling, California officials say (Desert Sun)

California water officials on Friday issued a draft order telling Nestlé to "cease and desist" taking much of the millions of gallons of water it pipes out of the San Bernardino National Forest to sell as Arrowhead brand bottled water. The order, which must be approved by the California Water Resources Control Board, caps years of regulatory probes and a public outcry