EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

May 11, 2021 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

County Presents $7 Billion Budget, with Funding for New Homeless Effort, Continued COVID Relief (Times of San Diego)

San Diego County recommended spending more than $7 billion in the coming fiscal year for county government operations, a 7.3% increase from this year. The $7.03 budget proposal, presented by Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer Thursday, includes funding for a new agency to address homelessness, outreach to those who suffer from mental illness and continued COVID-19 relief.

East County group sues to stop wind project on Campo Indian Reservation (CBS 8)

Seven wind or solar projects are in various planning and permitting phases in San Diego County’s southeast corner.

Empty nesters adopt seven Lakeside siblings orphaned in fatal crash (10 News)

Three years after a crash orphaned seven local children, those siblings have found their forever home. May 2018. Surveillance video shows all seven children running around a U-haul trailer playing hide and seek. This was the night before their parents would be killed and all of the kids would be seriously hurt in a rollover crash near El Centro, during a move from Lakeside to Texas.

End of Project 100% in county marks new era in assisting needy (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Board of Supervisors terminated the controversial program which since 1997 has been conducting unannounced home searches of applicants for public benefits in a largely futile search for fraud

Lemon Grove establishes new protocols for Council meetings (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Policy changes include limits on time to speak, ending meetings by 9 p.m. when agreed upon.

Nesting migratory birds posing challenges for Lindo Lakes fixes (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The two main water features at Lakeside’s Lindo Lake Park and 24 acres of the park itself are undergoing a huge revitalization thanks to more than $8 million in long-awaited upgrades paid for by the county. But local environmentalists are raising concerns about some of the upgrades. They say a plan to drain the east basin of Lindo Lake will do irreparable harm to some of its most vulnerable residents — birds and their babies-to-be.

Will you qualify for the proposed $600 stimulus checks and rental assistance in California? (San Jose Mercury News)

This is just the first part of the governor’s $100-billion economic stimulus plan.

CA REAL ID Deadline Changed, Again (Patch.com)

Residents in the Golden State were just handed another 19 months to get their REAL ID after the U.S. postponed the deadline. What to know.

‘We got unlucky.’ Why melting Sierra snow won’t save California from extreme drought (Sacramento Bee)

California’s drought conditions have gone from bad to worse in scarcely a month.

Entire West Coast now has access to early earthquake warning system (10 News)

The entire West Coast now has access to ShakeAlert, an earthquake early warning system that allows messages to be sent to mobile phones once there’s a tremor.

‘I feel freer.’ How California program helps seniors ‘age at home’ during pandemic (Sacramento Bee)

The coronavirus pandemic and an infusion of new federal money could accelerate California’s expansion of programs that help people age at home.





