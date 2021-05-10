EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

May 29, 2021 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

San Diego launches $10M assessment of aging city dams, including three rated ‘poor’ (San Diego Union-Tribune)

… San Diego’s dams are among the oldest in the state and the nation. State officials said three dams are in “poor” condition — Hodges, El Capitan and Lower Otay — and three have been rated “fair”: Morena, Barrett and Lake Murray.

Ruling could give new life to San Diego backcountry developments (10 News)

A new court ruling could help pave the way for massive backcountry developments that almost always get challenged at the ballot box.

El Cajon Council is microcosm of vaccination debate (San Diego Union-Tribune)

After meticulously and accurately recounting the significant benefits of coronavirus vaccination, and all of the reasons why people still might choose not to get the shot, El Cajon City Councilman Steve Goble came to a sobering conclusion. The time for convincing grows short.

As Fewer Unaccompanied Children Cross Border, San Diego Convention Center Workers Reunite Hundreds Of Families (KPBS)

Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that the number of unaccompanied children crossing the border decreased in April, bucking a months-long upward trend.… Since late March, the San Diego convention center has sheltered 2,629 unaccompanied children in total, according to numbers obtained by KPBS. 989 children have been reunited with family members or sponsors, with those numbers increasing in recent days as the federal government has streamlined the process.

Sempra shareholders vote down Paris climate proposal (San Diego Union-Tribune)

A proposal by a group of Sempra Energy stockholders calling for the San Diego-based Fortune 500 company to issue a report detailing how Sempra’s assets and lobbying activities align with the international Paris treaty on climate change was turned down at the company’s annual shareholders meeting Friday.

Officials Say Rental Relief Programs on Track to Leave Millions Unspent (Voice of San Diego)

Officials at the San Diego Housing Commission and San Diego County say their rental assistance programs are on track to leave a significant amount of money on the table.

Column: Issa remains vague about Cheney’s removal (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Rep. Darrell Issa voted for Rep. Elise Stefanik as Rep. Lynne Cheney’s replacement for the House GOP’s third-highest leadership position. That much is clear. How or whether Issa voted on Cheney’s removal is not.

Cruise ship crews getting COVID-19 vaccines in San Diego Wednesday (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The vaccination of hundreds of Holland America and Princess crew members bodes well for the eventual resumption of cruising out San Diego this fall… If cruise lines can show evidence that at least 98 percent of their crew and 95 percent of passengers are fully vaccinated, they can skip the labor-intensive process of launching test voyages, which could speed up the timeline for resuming cruises from U.S. ports like San Diego… Increasingly, some lines have decided to require vaccinations of all passengers.

Newsom proposes $12 billion to help California homeless population (San Diego Union-Tribune)

In what was lauded as the single biggest investment any state has ever made to address homelessness, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a $12 billion proposal to create affordable housing, increase mental health services and fund other programs to get people off the street.

Gov. Newsom Proposes More $600 COVID Relief Checks Amid Big California Budget Surplus (Times of San Diego)

Nearly two-thirds of residents in Southern California and across the state would receive $600 stimulus checks under a plan announced Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom recall rival Kevin Faulconer proposes eliminating state income tax for some Californians (Los Angeles Times)

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer unveiled a tax plan on Wednesday that would eliminate state income tax for individuals who make less than $50,000 and families that earn less than $100,000… Under his plan, individuals making up to $1 million would receive some state tax reduction, meaning that his proposal would help 11 million households in California.

Gavin Newsom wants to test guaranteed income programs, give grants to laid-off workers (Sacramento Bee)

California workers laid off during the coronavirus pandemic could be eligible for grants to help them train for new jobs or to start a new business, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday as he rolled out his revised budget proposal. “This is without precedent in California’s history, the largest workforce development investment proposal that’s ever been made,” Newsom said. The $1 billion plan, along with money for workforce development programs, would create 50,000 training opportunities for California workers, Newsom’s office said

Humane Society Investigating Cox's Use Of Bear On Campaign Trail (Patch.com)

The San Diego Humane Society is investigating the use of a bear during gubernatorial candidate John Cox's San Diego campaign appearance….I n a statement, the San Diego Humane Society said its law enforcement arm was investigating whether Cox's campaign violated a San Diego municipal code section prohibiting the use of wildlife for such purposes. The group says the municipal code "strictly prohibits this type of event. Humane officers will submit their findings to the San Diego city attorney for prosecutorial review. A violation of this municipal code is a misdemeanor."

Ocean Dumpsites Are Leaking Toxins off the California Coast—And It’s Worse Than Originally Thought (Sunset)

Recent discoveries of dumpsites in the waters off Los Angeles revealed hundreds of thousands of leaking waste barrels scattered across an ocean floor area larger than San Francisco. The scale of the contamination of the insecticide DDT, or Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, found at depths of up to 3,000 feet, is significantly greater than previously believed, researchers say. Approximately 25 percent of California sea lions in the region have been found to have cancer…

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base (10 News)

California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base was renamed Friday as a U.S. Space Force Base.

California confirms state will reopen June 15 - no more social distancing, capacity limits (Los Angeles Times)

California will definitely reopen on June 15, state officials said Friday, as they provided the first details of what happens when they lift almost all of the public health restrictions that have been in place since at least last August.





