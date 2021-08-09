EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

August 9, 2021 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

San Diego parent group sues state to end school mask mandate (San Diego Unon-Tribune)

A San Diego-based parent group sued the state Thursday seeking to end California’s mask mandate for schools. The Let Them Breathe group argued that masks hurt children’s social, mental and physical health. It said masks should be a choice for families, not a requirement.

San Diego County substitute teacher, Boy Scout leader arrested on child pornography charges (10 News)

A San Diego County substitute teacher was arrested on child pornography charges, according to San Diego Police. The department arrested Andrew Jared Primes, 31, on July 27. San Diego Police say Primes has worked for both the Poway Unified School District and San Dieguito Union High School District. Primes is also a leader at the Boy Scouts of America Fiesta Island Summer Camp.

Navy Charges Sailor With Starting USS Bonhomme Richard Fire (Patch.com)

In addition to structural damage to the ship, the fire also caused minor injuries to more than 60 sailors and civilian firefighters.

San Diego County to employees: Get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested regularly (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The new policy will take effect by mid-August, according to the agency. The county employs 18,000 people, making it the fifth-largest employer in the region, according to the county’s latest financial report.

After Caltrans takes down 100 American flags, Lakeside residents put them back up (10 News)

A group of lakeside residents is taking a stand after Caltrans took down at least 100 American flags that lined Highway 67.

California says federal ‘let it burn’ policy is reckless as wildfires rage out of control (Los Angeles Times)

Volunteer fire chief Kathy Catron wants answers about why the Sugar fire ever grew large enough to burn her town, why it wasn’t put out before it exploded and turned uncontrollable.

Thousands of California residents are ordered to evacuate as the Dixie Fire nears 500,000 acres (CNN)

More than 12,000 people across eight California counties are currently under evacuation orders due to the 11 wildfires burning in the state, according to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. The majority of those evacuations were caused by the Dixie Fire burning in Northern California. It has forced more than 9,500 people to evacuate across Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties.

Map: Dixie Fire perimeter and evacuation (San Jose Mercury News)

The evacuation zone for the Dixie Fire was extended almost to Highway 395 on Sunday as the fire continued to grow toward the east. The Monday morning report from Forest Service fire managers put Dixie’s area at 489,287 acres (764 square miles) with 21% containment.

California's PG&E to bury 10,000 miles of power lines to prevent wildfires (Reuters)







California power company Pacific Gas and Electric said on Wednesday it would bury 10,000 miles of power lines in high-risk fire zones as a safety measure after its equipment caused multiple destructive wildfires over several years.

California orders vaccine or testing for health care workers, state employees (Cal Matters)

The vaccination verification process will begin for health care workers on Aug. 23. All state employees also must be vaccinated or undergo weekly tests.

Newsom’s biggest recall danger: Complacent Democrats who don’t turn out to vote (Los Angeles Times)

As the race to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom intensifies, his political survival is likely to hinge on one very simple question: Will California Democrats bother to vote in the Sept. 14 special election?

Half of California community college students lack money for food. New funding aims to help (Sacramento Bee)

California community colleges will get $100 million to help homeless and food insecure students as part of a $47.1 billion higher education spending plan that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Tuesday.





