EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

January 9, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

County warns of fake COVID-19 testing sites (San Diego Union-Tribune)

As lines grow ever longer at COVID-19 testing sites, county health officials are warning that some pop-up operations may be unlicensed and out to scam people.

New district maps pit some San Diego Assemblymembers against each other (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Democrats Lorena Gonzalez and Dr. Akilah Weber are in same district, as are Republicans Marie Waldron and Randy Voepel.

San Diego gains a state senator under new California voting districts ((San Diego)

San Diego will gain representation from one more state senator under the newly drawn California state Senate boundaries...Under the new maps what was the 38th District in East County San Diego, now represented by state Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, is replaced by two districts. The new 40th District covers inland North County to Santee, and the 32nd District includes East County and portions of Riverside and San Bernardino County. Jones, who lives in Santee, would remain within 40th District. There is no San Diego incumbent within the new 32nd District.

Ambulances forced to wait longer as COVID fills up emergency rooms (KPBS)

As hospitals fill up in the county because of COVID, emergency room delays are causing a back-up in the system. Ambulances are having to wait longer to drop off patients.

San Diegans Turn to Private COVID-19 Testing Companies As Demand Soars (NBC 7)

As positivity rates reach 17% in San Diego County, the demand for COVID-19 tests at local testing sites have also increased dramatically. A San Diego County spokesperson told NBC 7 testing during the week before Christmas at the county testing locations increased by 45% despite the fact that most testing locations were closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Border wait times swell as staffing shortages plague inspections booths (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Public officials in the region have said they plan to press the federal government in the new year on the issue

Internet Hall of Fame inducts local (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ramona resident Hans-Werner Braun was among 21 individuals who were recently inducted by the Internet Society into the 2021 Internet Hall of Fame…Locally, Braun is celebrated for developing HPWREN, the High Performance Wireless Research and Education Network, which consists of a series of connected networks, cameras and weather sensors. But years before that, he was instrumental in the design, development and operation of the National Science Foundation Network (NSFNET). The network’s subsequent growth in speed, coverage and reliability has served as a model for Internet networks around the world…

A plan to offer COVID-19 survivor benefits could pave the way for California ‘baby bonds’ (Los Angeles Times)

California children who have lost a parent to COVID-19 could receive up to $5,000 in state-issued trust funds under a bill to be introduced in the Legislature next week, a proposal that suggests the state subsidy might later be expanded to a “baby bonds” program for children living in poverty.

California 2022 ballot will be heavy on health care (San Jose Mercury News)

Voters will weigh whether to overturn a state law that bans flavored tobacco products and will likely consider increasing the cap on medical malpractice awards. They may also vote on proposals that effectively legalize psychedelic mushrooms and regulating dialysis clinics.

Kind of ridiculous’: Snowy foothills face very long waits for PG&E to restore power (Sacramento Bee)

More than 50,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers were without power as of Friday. In an update that morning, PG&E executives estimated that about 27,000 currently impacted homes and businesses in the Sierra Nevada mountains and foothills will have power restored by next Wednesday, but that another 25,000 will likely have to wait longer than that.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declares state storm emergency in multiple counties (Sacramento Bee)

… Storms across California have caused power outages, damaged structures, fallen trees and barricaded roads, according to the state of emergency announcement. Due to large amounts of snowfall, Caltrans is urging people to avoid traveling to the Sierra Nevada.





