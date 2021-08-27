EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

January 20, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

San Diego ERs strain under crushing patient loads, but staffing shortages appear to be easing (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Emergency departments across the region continued to struggle with an onslaught of patients Wednesday, but there were some signs that staffing shortages are starting to improve.

New COVID-19 antiviral treatments are here, but supplies are limited (KPBS)

Some San Diego pharmacies have prescription antiviral pills and IV treatments are also being offered by certain health providers. But only those most in need are getting them now.

Lost dog? Babs Fry is on it. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Tracker has helped hundreds of families reunite with pets.

Santee plane crash victim saved from burning home speaks out for first time (KUSI)

Three months after a plane slammed into a Santee neighborhood, the victim saved from her burning home is speaking out.

Stopped by police in San Diego? A lot depends on where you live, drive (San Diego Union-Tribune)

A U-T analysis shows some areas with large minority populations saw more enforcement than mostly White areas with similar crime totals.

Ordinance Sets Table for San Diego County Chefs to Sell Meals Prepared at Home (NBC San Diego)

Before the end of the month, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote on an ordinance that will allow people to sell meals prepared in their home kitchens

Preserve Alpine’s Heritage aims at coalition building (The Alpine Sun)

Preserve Alpine’s Heritage, a group against San Diego county’s proposed plans for a destination park, received nonprofit status in December 2021. They’re now starting the new year with plans to educate residents on exactly what the new park entails, ostensibly to drive toward a more subtle approach to amenities and access for the proposed county park.

Thieves in LA are looting freight trains filled with packages from UPS, FedEx and Amazon (CNN)

Photos and videos showing piles of empty boxes littered alongside rail tracks in Los Angeles County, California have gone viral as shipping companies say they've seen a dramatic spike in railroad theft. Some of the boxes are packages from companies like UPS, Amazon and FedEx.

California now requires boosters, negative COVID test for most nursing home visits (Sacramento Bee)

Under a new state health order, people visiting residents of skilled nursing homes and similar adult care facilities in California must be fully vaccinated, boosted if eligible, and also produce a negative test result for COVID-19 in order to conduct most indoor visits.

Tsunami reaches California coast with high waves, local flooding and dangerous currents (Los Angeles Times)

The ocean waves triggered by a major volcanic eruption near Tonga traveled more than 5,000 miles to Bay Area coastlines Saturday, causing tsunami surges and violent surf from dawn until past dusk.

Signs of Inbreeding Among SoCal Mountain Lions Raise Extinction Fears (NBC 7)

Researchers have long had genetic evidence of inbreeding, but the malformed sperm is the first evidence that inbreeding is manifesting in the reproductive system.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan (CNN)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has denied parole for Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, a source told CNN's Jake Tapper. Sirhan was recommended for parole in August, after spending 53 years in prison for the 1968 killing.





