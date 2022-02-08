EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

February 18, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

Ex-Youth Theater Employees Plead Not Guilty To Sex Abuse Charges

Two former employees of the El-Cajon based Christian Youth Theater pleaded not guilty to felony charges.

Rancho Bernardo man sues SDG&E over rising utility costs (San Diego Union-Tribune)

On Jan. 25, Kevin Kilpatrick filed a lawsuit in Small Claims Court against SDG&E alleging price gouging and the infliction of extreme emotional distress. He is asking for damages of $10,000.

San Diego Supervisors vote to ask state for 'safe' phase-out of school mask mandate (KPBS)

Board Chairman Nathan Fletcher made the request, saying that since the vaccine has been approved for children, the county needs to continue to plan for next steps as safely as possible.

Mesa Grande tribe embarks on plans to repurpose Ramona’s Golden Eagle Farm (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Rows of tiny strawberry plants are gently pushing their way through the soil next to a demonstration garden near the entrance to Golden Eagle Farm in Ramona…The property across from the Oasis Camel Dairy sat vacant for a few years, but the Mesa Grande Band of Mission Indians, who bought it five years ago, plan to revitalize the land, starting with 4,000 strawberry plants that will serve as the foundation for a you-pick-it-yourself venture.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson’s second act gaining speed (Orlando Sentinel)

…This weekend, Johnson will participate in the 60th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway, North America’s showcase sports-car race. Johnson then will travel to Sweden to drive an electric rally car during the Race of Champions at Pite Havsbad Piteå in northern Sweden, where the race will be staged for the first time on a snow and ice track.

Marines investigate former GOP chair's son for white supremacy ties (KPBS)

Victor Krvaric, a Marine reservist and son of former San Diego County Republican Party chairman Tony Krvaric, is under investigation by the Marine Corps for allegedly trying to join the white supremacist group Patriot Front.

Man pleads guilty to dragging, seriously injuring El Cajon officer with SUV (San Diego Union-Tribune)

David Pangilinan pleaded guilty to all charges, including assault with deadly weapon on Officer Nick Cirello; he faces nearly 10 years in prison

San Diego city attorney refers matter related to former council member to criminal investigators (San Diego Union-Tribune)

While San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott considers whether to join a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a businessman married to former Councilmember Barbara Bry, one of Elliott’s senior deputies has decided Bry should be investigated criminally. According to emails obtained by The San Diego Union-Tribune, the City Attorney’s Office planned to refer an unspecified matter involving former City Councilmember Barbara Bry to criminal investigators.

California adopts nation’s 1st ‘endemic’ virus policy (AP)

California became the first state to formally shift to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Thursday of a plan that emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.

San Francisco DA drops charges against woman linked to crime through rape victim DNA (NPR)

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has dismissed charges against a woman whose DNA was collected years ago in a rape medical exam and recently used by police to link her to a property crime. Officials said the case violated the woman's Fourth Amendment rights, which protect people from unreasonable searches and seizures. "This is illegal," Rachel Marshall, a spokeswoman for the district attorney told NPR on Thursday.

COVID-19 sick pay reinstated in California — and more aid for businesses San Jose Mercury News)

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed into law a measure that provides most California workers with up to two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave, marking a major victory for labor unions and a pivotal step that policymakers hope will continue the state’s downward trend in new coronavirus cases.

What will change with California’s mask rules? (San Jose Mercury News)

California health officials Monday announced a slew of changes to COVID-19 safety mandates and recommendations, including those involving masks and proof of vaccination for large events. Here’s how the California Department of Public Health says things will change.

California Considers Mandatory Student Vaccines and More Bills (New York Times)

You may have noticed a flurry of news articles in recent weeks about laws being proposed in California that would address everything from weed convictions to the hunting of feral pigs. The state legislative session kicked off on Jan. 3 and legislators have until Feb. 18 to introduce everything they hope to get passed this year. That means we are right in the middle of the Season of New Bills.





