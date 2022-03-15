EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

March 28, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

LOCAL

Why Your Energy Bill Spiked This Year (Voice of San Diego)

A breakdown of mostly everything on a gas and electric bill, and how global, national and local events and decisions conspired to hit San Diego households in 2022.

Early COVID-19 indicators hint that the virus’ transmission is growing in San Diego. (KPBS)

Early COVID-19 indicators hint that the virus’ transmission is growing in San Diego. Viral load in local wastewater typically goes up before the number of cases start to rise

La Mesa city workers will get bonuses for vaccinations under new spending plan (San Diego Union-Tribune)

First responders and other La Mesa employees will get $500 bonuses for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus after a close City Council vote raised questions about the best use of federal aid. That money will come on top of $500 given to every full-time city worker, regardless of status…

Realtor Brett Combs Is Ushering In a New Frontier in San Diego's Backcountry (San Diego Magazine)

The Del Mar native is dreaming up a high-end restaurant concept off Julian's Main Street

Work starts on controversial solar farm in Jacumba Hot Springs (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The solar and battery storage project of almost 600 acres plans to open next year but a group of residents is looking to block the development in court.

Pedestrian-friendly upgrades are set to start in Downtown Ramona (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Crosswalk and lighting upgrades are scheduled for Downtown Ramona this year through the Clean California project.

Small plane crashes in East County; no injuries reported (Fox 5)

Three passengers on board a small plane Saturday were not hurt after their small plane crashed near the El Capitan Reservoir in East County, authorities said.

‘Humanitarian Parole’: U.S. Lets Ukrainians Fleeing War into United States from Tijuana (Reuters)

At the U.S. border with Mexico, American officials are allowing Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland to enter the United States and stay without fear of deportation for a year, according to people crossing.

Community gathers donations bound for Ukraine (East County Californian)

La Mesa residents Bohdan Kniahynyckyj and Vera Skop Kniahynyckyj stood among boxes neatly labeled ‘Medical Supplies’ in large black letters with accompanying Cyrillic handwritten on each box.

San Diego Shrunk Last Year Because of Negative Domestic Migration (Voice of San Diego)

San Diego got smaller from 2020 to 2021, entirely because fewer people moved to the region than moved away from it.

Tire slashed in early morning road rage on a Santee highway (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The woman said she retrieved her gun during the incident about 5:30 a.m. on state Route 67

Six-year sentence for driver in fiery fatal crash near Jamul (San Diego Union-Tribune)

David James San Nicolas, 35, pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in 2019 crash that killed Sabah Aso, 64

STATE

Newsom’s ambitious new plan for court-ordered treatment aims to help stem homelessness (Los Angeles Times)

At the heart of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to compel people into court-ordered treatment for mental illness and addiction is a sense of urgency to solve a decades-old crisis festering on California’s streets — even if it means building the plane as it flies.

COVID-19 variants in California: What is BA.2 or ‘stealth omicron’ and when did it arrive? (Sacramento Bee)

California reported its first cases of BA.2, dubbed the “stealth omicron,” in late January. BA.2 had previously been detected in more than 40 countries, including Sweden, Singapore and the Philippines, as well as other states in the U.S.

Biden giving millions to battle the opioid epidemic. How will it help California? (Sacramento Bee)

The Biden administration designated $25.6 million to give entities combating the overdose epidemic medication-assisted treatments, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told McClatchy on Tuesday. The grants aim to make medication-assisted treatment more widely available for opioid-use disorder and prescription drug misuse, according to the federal agency.

Newsom signs bill to prevent health insurance companies, plans from charging abortion co-pays, fees (AP)

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Tuesday that officials said will reduce barriers to reproductive health care in California, namely by eliminating out-of-pocket costs for people seeking abortions and related services through health plans.





