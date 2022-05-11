EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

May 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

20% of region’s homeless live in East County, data shows (San Diego Union-Tribune)

A fifth of San Diego County’s homeless population now lives in East County, a notable increase and a challenge for local leaders debating how best to respond. There were nearly 1,700 people without homes [in East County] near the start of the year, according to a tally released Thursday by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness.

Lemon Grove residents would have an easier time building accessory units under proposal (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The city also green lit rules allowing developers to build more units if housing is set aside for low-income residents

Media, legislators sound alarm on law enforcement radio encryption (North Coast Current)

For editors and reporters, access to the police scanner is a critical — and immediate — news source when covering breaking news, be it a massive fire raging through a community or rescue workers trying to find a child swept away in a creek. That access is being threatened in California now that dozens of law enforcement agencies, including the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, have made the decision to fully encrypt their communications…

No boating or fishing at Lake Hodges while dam is repaired (San Diego Union-Tribune)

City of San Diego says work will take about five months

Two San Diego tribes receive grants to broaden high-speed internet access

Pauma and Viejas will each receive about a half-million dollars

First possible Cailfornia monkeypox case reported in Sacramento County (10 News)

Health officials are investigating what may be the first suspected monkeypox case in California, it was announced Tuesday. The California Department of Public Health confirmed they are working with Sacramento County health officials and the CDC after a person in Sacramento County, who recently traveled abroad, “tested preliminarily positive for an orthopox virus” over the weekend.

CA Minimum Wage Pushed Up By Unprecedented Inflation Trigger (Patch)

All employers will feel the crunch as they are forced to pay employees at least $15.50 an hour. Here's why and when.

California could see mandatory water cuts amid drought (10 News)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he may impose mandatory water restrictions if people don't start using less as a drought drags on.

California's under-21 gun sales ban is unconstitutional, court says (NPR)

A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California's ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called "an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles" for young adults.

Toni Atkins vows to enshrine a woman’s right to choose in California (KPBS)

State lawmakers have come out in force this week to voice their support for abortion rights in California. In addition to a package of 13 new bills aimed at strengthening reproductive rights, there’s now a push for a state constitutional amendment enshrining a woman’s right to choose in California. State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins from San Diego has been in the forefront of many of those efforts. Plus, in this weekend arts preview, we have sound immersion, the ballet and lots of photography.

Plot to Blow Up Democratic Headquarters Exposed California Extremists Hiding in Plain Sight

…Rogers’ and Copeland’s case is part of a surge in violent extremist activity the FBI is investigating in Northern California and throughout the nation. Federal law defines domestic terrorism as “acts dangerous to human life” that violate state or federal criminal law, and appear to be an attempt to “influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion” or “affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping.”





