EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

June 28, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

STATE

Santee divvies up extra Covid money to tackle homelessness by the river (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The city also approved a new budget and a large contract with a street sweeping monopoly

Sheriff’s Department makes changes to health care services, drug-treatment programs for inmates (San Diego Union-Tribune)

There were more jail deaths last year than any year since at least 1999; there have been 10 jail deaths this year

The pilot told authorities he lost control while landing at the airport in El Cajon

Trump Aide and Ex-San Diego Politician Peter Navarro Indicted on Contempt of Congress Charges (Times of San Diego)

Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to President Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to cooperate with the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Some San Diego police claim a COVID swab test violates their religion (KPBS)

Some of the San Diego police officers, who obtained religious exemptions from taking a COVID-19 vaccine, also claim their religion forbids them from doing something else: putting a cotton swab in their nose to take a COVID-19 test.

The city has more than 135 acres of parkland, but what developers pay to help manage it all has not changed since 2005

Seized Russian Superyacht Docks In San Diego (Patch)

The Amadea, a $300 million luxury vessel, was seized from a Russian oligarch, federal authorities said.

'California Dream for All' program could help thousands of first-time home buyers (CBS)

The program would provide 17% toward the purchase price of a first home, in the form of a loan that would be repaid when the buyer later sells the home.

California Voters to Weigh Constitutional Right to Abortion (NBC 7)

California is run by Democrats who support abortion rights, but the legal right to an abortion in California is based on a right to privacy in the state constitution

California’s COVID-19 case rate jumps again as new subvariants spread throughout state (Sacramento Bee)

The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported the statewide case rate at 41.1 cases per 100,000 residents. The rate marks a 34.8% increase compared to one week earlier.

California may require labels on pot products to warn of mental health risks (NPR)

…many scientific studies have linked marijuana use to an increased risk of developing psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia. The risk is more than four times greater for people who use high-potency marijuana on a daily basis, compared with those who have never used, according to a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry in 2019. One study found eliminating marijuana use in adolescents would reduce global rates of schizophrenia by 10%. Doctors and lawmakers in California want cannabis producers to warn consumers of this and other health risks on their packaging labels and in advertising, similar to requirements for cigarettes. They also want sellers to distribute health brochures to first-time customers outlining the risks cannabis poses to youths, drivers and those who are pregnant, especially for pot that has high concentrations of THC.





