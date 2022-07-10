EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

August 3 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

Wildfire season brings power shutoffs. SDG&E has a plan for San Diego customers (San Diego Union-Tribune)

For many utility customers in San Diego’s backcountry, wildfire season brings Public Power Safety Shutoffs — and major hassles…The shutoffs disproportionately hit customers in rural areas, where blustery conditions are common. As the fire season heats up this week, the California Public Utilities Commission heard from SDG&E and other statewide power providers about the steps they are taking to lessen the effects of safety shutoffs on customers. Most of them are infrastructure improvements designed to reduce fire danger, such as pushing power lines underground, covering conductors and inspecting and trimming trees.

Monkeypox cases increase in San Diego as state mulls emergency health declaration (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The number of monkeypox cases detected in San Diego County increased by seven Friday, hitting 27 total confirmed and suspected cases, according to a weekly update from the county health department.

No payouts so far to people who said they were hurt by Lemon Grove employees, records show (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Lemon Grove has not paid any money so far to people who said they were hurt on city property or by employees last year, according to public data obtained through a records request.

La Mesa increases management salaries, cannabis revenue exceeds projections (San Diego Union-Tribune)

City updates budget with revenue up $8.6 million

Dozens of Cars Involved in Street ‘Takeovers' Seized: San Diego Police (NBC San Diego)

SDPD has seized 49 cars, with affidavits filed for the seizure of 24 others.

Man arrested for allegedly bringing children to illegal sideshow (10 News)

A San Diego man has been arrested for alleged child endangerment for bringing his children to an illegal sideshow…The sideshow took place at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the College Grove Shopping Center in the 3400 block of College Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Authorities said "dozens of vehicles participated in the sideshow, which included multiple vehicles performing burnouts and `donuts' on private property."

Meet Cute Romance Bookshop and Fizzery Coming Soon to La Mesa (What Now San Diego)

Handcrafted Beverages and Romance Novels together at the Meet Cute Bookshop & Fizzery

Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities (Los Angeles Times)

A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said Caroline Quintanilla, a public information officer.

California OKs ‘baby bonds’ to help combat child poverty (AP)

Now, California is using some of its record-setting budget surplus to help ease Guerra’s mind, and those of others like her. Last month, California became the first state to commit to setting up trust funds for children who lost a parent or caregiver to the pandemic.

New batch of CSU records shows professors disciplined for sexual harassment (Ed Source)

Fifty-four faculty members, coaches and other non-mangagement employees at 12 California State University campuses were found to have committed violations of sexual misconduct and discrimination policies in cases resolved between 2017 and 2021, some resulting in firings and resignations, new information released by the university system shows.

Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite (AP)

A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines…





