EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

August 18, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

• Falls From Higher Border Walls Overwhelm Trauma Services (Med Page Today)

• Community Power Leaders Steaming About SDG&E Price Cut Right Before Consumers Compare Rates (Voice of San Diego)

STATE

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

LOCAL

La Mesa to pay $125K over arrest (San Diego Union-Tribune)

La Mesa has agreed to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit over the May 2020 videotaped arrest of Amaurie Johnson that prompted a protest that turned riotous.

San Diego City buys land to expand Mission Trails Regional Park conservation area (KPBS)

San Diego recently acquired 25 acres of land to add to the preserved wildlife areas within Mission Trails Regional Park, it was announced Thursday.

U.S. Consulate employees in Tijuana told to "shelter in place" as violence escalates in border cities (CBS)

The Mexican border cities of Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosaritoand Ensenada were hit by gang violence that included vehicles being set ablaze and road blockades. The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana instructed its employees "to shelter in place until further notice" around midnight because of the violence. It was the third time this week Mexican cities have seen widespread arson and shootings by drug cartels. The gangs appear to be targeting stores, vehiclesand innocent bystanders in response to disputes or attempts to capture gang members.

San Diego County supervisors to consider measures for reducing jail deaths, overdoses (Los Angeles Times)

The record pace of deaths in San Diego County jails so far this year has driven Nathan Fletcher to help push the Sheriff’s Department toward reform. The chairman of the county Board of Supervisors plans to ask his colleagues to approve emergency orders aimed at reducing the number of in-custody drug overdoses and improving inmate healthcare.

Falls From Higher Border Walls Overwhelm Trauma Services (Med Page Today)

San Diego surgeons blame higher walls for 1,000% rise in admissions, more severe injuries, deaths

Lions Tigers & Bears works to rescue exotic animals from Mexico (Fox 5)

The founder of exotic animal rescue Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine wants dozens of exotic animals, including white tigers and black jaguar rescued in Mexico, to be brought there for care.

Community Power Leaders Steaming About SDG&E Price Cut Right Before Consumers Compare Rates (Voice of San Diego)

When San Diego and other cities created public power companies to compete with San Diego Gas & Electric, they promised the competition would create lower prices. But now as the comparison between the new groups and SDG&E is about to arrive in every customer’s mailbox, SDG&E is lowering its prices in a way the new competitors say is deceptive.





San Diego County’s last large-scale printing press closing its doors (Coast News)

Advanced Web Offset, or AWO, a printing company operating in Vista since 1989, informed its customers last week the private corporation has merged with Orange County-based Advantage ColorGraphics, one of the largest sheetfed and web offset printers in the western U.S., according to the company’s website. As a result of the merger, the company’s full web offset production facility in Vista, which produced everything from newspapers and magazines to catalogs and inserts for clients across the San Diego region, will permanently shut down operations on Aug. 12.

STATE

California is giving millions of kids up to $1,500 for college or career training. Here’s how to get it. (Capitol Public Radio)

Millions of kids in California can now claim at least $50 to put toward post-high school education, thanks to a new state program that launched earlier this month.





Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake. (USA Today)

A new study says that as the Earth warms, a massive California flood gets more likely — one that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage.

Will California keep offering health care plans at $10 a month? It’s up to Congress (Sacramento Bee)

Two out of every three California residents qualified this year for a health insurance premium of $10 or less through Covered California, but those rates will skyrocket next year without congressional action.