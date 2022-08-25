EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

September 3, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

LOCAL

Judge throws out record $85 million civil rights verdict against San Diego County (San Diego)

A federal judge this week threw out (as excessive) the record $85 million civil rights verdict against San Diego County stemming from the death of Lucky Phounsy, who was beaten, tasered and hogtied in a struggle with nearly a dozen deputies in 2015….But Huff … upheld jury findings of excessive force and negligence on the part of deputies, as well as a key finding that the Sheriff’s Department’s training on how to avoid using excessive force on someone who was being restrained was deficient…The ruling means there will be a third trial, but this one only on the issue of how much money the county should pay.

Family’s ranch damaged, animals perish in Border 32 Fire (10 News)

As crews continue to battle the Border 32 fire in Dulzura, some families returned home Thursday to the damage left behind by the wildfire…Michaela Gaskins' came home to her family's ranch torched…. Gaskins set up a GoFundMe to help with property repairs..

Dozens of Animals Rescued on Property Scorched by Border 32 Fire; Animal Cruelty Investigation Launched(NBC 7)

As San Diego County Animal Service workers were rescuing animals stuck amid the flames of the Border 32 Fire burning between Dulzura and Potrero, they came across a property engulfed in flames with close to 50 dogs tied up and caged, unable to flee from the inferno surrounding them. The discovery prompted the county to launch an animal cruelty investigation, according to a county spokesperson.

Column: Rep. Darrell Issa’s wayward take on Jan. 6 committee (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Rep. Darrell Issa got pretty much everything wrong the other day about the panel investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Student Tests Positive for Monkeypox at San Diego State (NBC 7)

A San Diego State student has tested positive for monkeypox, the first known case among members of the university community, SDSU announced Thursday. The student does live off campus and had limited access to campus, SDSU added that the exposure risk is low because monkeypox requires close contact for it to spread.

‘She was on top of the world’: The rise and fall of San Diego’s largest Ponzi schemer (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Gina Champion-Cain, the business powerhouse with the gleaming smile, mane of black hair and arresting personality, seemed invincible.

San Diego MTS Passenger Tests Positive for Tuberculosis, May Have Exposed Others (NBC 7)

The San Diego Human Services Agency (HHSA) is working to identify riders who were possibly exposed after a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. Riders using the following routes between Feb. 16 to July 16 were potentially exposed and are at risk for infection:

STATE

What to know about California’s November ballot propositions (Los Angeles Times)

California voters will decide the fate of seven statewide propositions on Nov. 8, measures placed on the ballot either by politically powerful interest groups or lawmakers that will affect the lives of millions of Californians.

In a US first, California will pilot solar-panel canopies over canals (Electrek)

Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District, a $20 million project funded by the State of California, will break ground in mid-October at two locations…If all 4,000 miles of California’s canals were covered with solar panels, that could produce 13 gigawatts of renewable power. A gigawatt is enough to power 750,000 homes, so that would be enough power for 9.75 million households. For perspective, as of July 2021, there were 13.1 million households in California.

California moves to ban sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035 (NPR)

California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.

Q&A: How will California’s ban on new gasoline cars affect me? (San Jose Mercury News)

The rules, supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom, are the first of their kind in the United States and are widely expected to reshape the American auto market. Understandably, there are lots of questions.

As CARE Court faces key vote, counties say Newsom’s proposal adds burden to overtaxed behavioral health departments (Capitol Public Radio)

It would allow first responders and family members to petition a county judge to order treatment for people suffering from addiction or severe mental illness. But civil and disability rights groups, county officials and other advocates say CARE Court is the wrong approach and that they lack the resources to staff and deliver the treatment required.

Amid drought, Tijuana is paying California for Colorado River Water(Voice of San Diego)

The amount of emergency water Tijuana requested this year from California is a lot more than they requested in the past five.

California’s extreme wildfires taking lethal toll on elderly who can’t escape flames (Los Angeles Times)

All four deaths in the McKinney fire highlight how older people are more vulnerable to wildfires and more likely to live where they are commonplace.

Looking for a deal on a car? California may offer $1,000 tax break for not buying one (Sacramento Bee)

With 28 million vehicles on the road, California can rightfully call itself the unofficial capital of American car culture. The Legislature, though, just passed a bill offering a $1,000 tax break to households that don’t have any.





