EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

November 13, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

LOCAL

Uptick in flu cases prompts hospitals to put up overflow tents in parking lots to ease ER burden (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Health care professionals unsure if season is peaking early or will be sustained through winter

Lemon Grove officials say a council member bullied employees. But the city is keeping alleged evidence secret (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The city of Lemon Grove is refusing to release a taxpayer-funded investigative report into how a member of the City Council treated employees, leaving voters in the dark just weeks ahead of November’s election where transparency has become a central issue. The city is also not releasing any contracts with investigators or the contents of staffers’ alleged complaints against Councilmember Liana LeBaron.At the same time, LeBaron was the only member of the council not to file an updated financial disclosure document, known as State Form 700, preventing residents from reviewing potential conflicts of interest.

Neighbors concerned about 64-unit apartment complex planned for La Mesa Village

A five-story apartment building proposed for Downtown La Mesa is drawing opposition from people who say it wouldn't fit in with the surrounding area. The 64-unit apartment complex would be built on the same property where the historic Randall Lamb building burnt down...

With Tuesday’s runoffs, San Diego Democrats will have a 9-0 City Council majority for the first time (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Tuesday’s elections gave Democrats control of all nine seats on the San Diego City Council for the first time, paving the way for more progressive policies but raising concerns the council will ignore the priorities of conservative voters.

Republicans Won Big Races in Small Cities and That Could Change Regional Transportation and Development Plans (Voice of San Diego)

After winning races in Chula Vista, National City, Escondido, Carlsbad and maybe Imperial Beach, Republicans have figured out a path to regional relevance without big cities.

Increased border crossings leads to influx of migrants in San Diego homeless shelters (KPBS)

Migrants are turning up at San Diego’s homeless shelters and adding strain on providers. Downtown shelters are reporting an influx of asylum seekers who have nowhere else to go. / The increase is being driven by an easing of pandemic-related restrictions at the border and an increase in migrants being transported to San Diego from other states by federal authorities.

STATE

California lost billions in COVID-related fraud and is trying to get some back (NPR)

California is slowly clawing back some of the estimated $20 billion in unemployment money stolen by domestic and international criminals, money earmarked for jobless relief during the height of the pandemic.

Pipeline operator agrees to $50M California spill settlement (AP)

A pipeline operator has agreed to pay $50 million to thousands of Southern California fishermen, tourism companies and property owners who sued after an offshore oil spill last year near Huntington Beach. / A proposed settlement between Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured in October 2021 and spilled 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean, and the businesses and residents was filed Monday in federal court in Santa Ana, court documents show.

Audubon California says take down bird feeders to help stop avian flu (KPBS)

“The avian flu is spreading throughout California. We’re recommending that people take down their bird feeders or don’t fill them right now. And to empty the bird baths where birds may come to drink or to bathe,” said Mike Lynes, policy director for Audubon California. "And that’s just to minimize birds congregating in peoples’ yards and bringing them closer together which can spread the disease.”

Congenital syphilis rates soar across California as public health funding dwindles (KPBS)

Rates of infection have ballooned to numbers not seen in two decades. Congenital syphilis occurs when the infection is passed from mother to baby during pregnancy. If untreated, the infection has devastating consequences, causing severe neurological disorders, organ damage, and even infant death.

Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire (KPBS)

California regulators have proposed fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire…. The California Public Utilities Commission said in its proposed order that the utility failed to remove two pine trees marked for removal, resulting in one falling. The commission also ordered the utility to submit a corrective action plan to ensure trees marked for removal are logged into a database and removed.

California enables sexual assault victims to track rape kits (KPBS)

Delays in testing evidence from sexual assaults have been a lost opportunity for investigators and a source of frustration for victims for years, prompting California officials to announce Tuesday that they have created a way for survivors to track the progress of linking their rape kits with DNA evidence.





