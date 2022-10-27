EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

November 23, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

Lemon Grove is getting a new council member. Will that improve the city’s tense public meetings? (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Alysson Snow, who is in a strong position to win one of two open seats, discussed the possibility of new protections for renters against eviction.

SDSU Alum, Decorated Iraq War Vet, Subdued, Pinned Down Colorado Springs Gunman (Times of San Diego)

mid the blood and chaos of a mass shooting in a Colorado LGTBQ club, two men emerged from the crowd to subdue the gunman. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers identified the “two heroes” as Rich Fierro – a San Diego State alum – and Thomas James. Suthers told a news conference on Monday they “saved a lot of lives” at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday.

Gloria To Urge Gov to Release State Homeless Funds (Voice of San Diego)

Mayor Todd Gloria plans to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to unleash state homelessness funds he abruptly held back earlier this month and to focus on bolder goals for the next…

San Diego GOP Leaders Mostly Silent as Trump Announces 3rd Race for President (Times of San Diego)

Donald Trump is running for president again. Local GOP reaction is muted, if a day-old survey is any indication.

11th hour comfort returns after pandemic-forced break (East County Californian)

After a three-year pause due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sharp Grossmont Hospital is bringing back its 11th Hour program where volunteers dedicate their time to sit with those who are near death, giving solace and companionship during their final hours of life, who might otherwise die alone. Hospital chaplains oversee the program, along with devoted volunteers, and the program is looking for additional volunteers to sit with patients.

California’s revised climate strategy relies on carbon capture (Energy News)

If adopted by the air board at its Dec. 15 meeting, the plan would radically reshape California’s economy, alter how Californians’ vehicles, buildings and appliances are powered, and ultimately serve as a blueprint for other states and countries to follow.

California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit (KPBS)

California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession.

Strike by 48,000 University of California academic workers causes systemwide disruptions (Los Angeles Times

The UC strike is calling for better pay and benefits for teaching assistants, postdoctoral scholars, graduate student researchers, tutors and fellows.

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history (Reuters)

(A U.S. agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish gave final approval on Thursday to decommission four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history. Dam removal is expected to improve the health of the Klamath River, the route that Chinook salmon and endangered coho salmon take from the Pacific Ocean to their upstream spawning grounds, and from where the young fish return to the sea.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, testifies that Harvey Weinstein raped her (CNN)

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in Los Angeles on Monday, at times breaking into tears while alleging he raped her in a hotel room in 2005. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual assault charges… Siebel Newsom, a Stanford University graduate who has written, directed and produced several documentaries, is one of eight women expected to testify in the trial. Most of the women have testified under pseudonyms, but Siebel Newsom’s attorneys identified her as one of Weinstein’s victims.





