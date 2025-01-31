EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

February 13, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

LOCAL

After D.C jet crash, a closer look at San Diego air traffic controller numbers (10 News) — As questions continue about air traffic control staffing in D. C. after the tragic jet collision earlier this week, we wanted to find out what the staffing situation is in San Diego.

Investigation continues into military fighter jet crash in San Diego Bay (10 News)

Just over 24 hours after a military fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Bay, ABC 10News has learned more about the aircraft and the investigation.

How getting rid of the Dept. of Education would impact San Diego schools (10 News)

The future of education in the U.S. could look different - and soon. In a move that's expected any day, the president has indicated he may call for the U.S. Department of Education to be dismantled, sending education policy back to the states. The Department of Education, which was created by Congress, distributes billions of dollars for education nationwide.

Jewish Family Service of San Diego announces potential layoffs of its migrant shelter workers



(NBC 7)

On Jan. 20, when the federal government shut down the CBP One App, which allowed migrants to claim asylum at the border, JFS says it stopped receiving new families at Shelter Services.

Expecting budget shortfall, Lawson-Remer wants 'no stones unturned' on plans to raise revenue (KPBS)

Facing possible program cuts from Washington and uncertainties about how tariffs would affect the regional economy, San Diego Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer wants to explore options to raise revenue. "We pay way more to the federal government than we get in return. But what we get back, we need," she said. "And so when what we get back is being threatened, we got to make another plan. We can't just be sitting ducks."

How a Poway City Councilman earned the city’s first-ever censure (Voice of San Diego)

Public records reveal Councilmember Tony Blain’s history of harassing and threatening elected officials and city staff. It’s been less than two months since Blain was sworn into office. Now, he’s being accused of vote trading, harassment, intimidation and bullying, earning him the first censure, or official reprimand, in the city’s 45-year history.

Residents shocked to learn hundreds of ADUs proposed in Encanto (NBC)

San Diego's plan to ease the housing crisis with accessory dwelling units (ADUs) might be backfiring in Encanto. Neighbors are upset after finding out more than 200 ADUs are planned for 20 properties in the area. Dozens are planned for just one lot. Multi-story buildings proposed with dozens of units is how the nickname “granny flats” evolved to “granny towers.”… “When you think about 33 on one lot that would house one house, it just seems like kind of unbelievable because most people don't think about ADUs in terms of like a massive apartment complex, essentially,” Eggleton said.

Friends clash in county special election (La Prensa)

Democrats and labor unions, which are usually united in campaigns, are facing off against each other in a contentious special election to replace San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas, who resigned unexpectedly just weeks after winning a second term.

Peaceful immigrant rights protest turned 'unlawful' in National City (10 News)

A peaceful protest quickly growing in size, as Highland Avenue was swarmed with people...Some spreading their message proudly... And some breaking out into a fight on Highland Avenue and East 14th street.

STATE

CA Wildfire Recovery: Want To Help? These Charities Are Verified. (Patch.com)

Options range from legacy relief organizations to a nonprofit that allows donors to transfer cash directly to people who need help the most.

Feds won’t test soil after L.A. wildfire cleanup, potentially leaving contamination behind (Los Angeles Times)

The decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers breaks with a long-standing safeguard to ensure no lingering contamination is left behind after wildfires.

Trump suggests getting rid of FEMA, conditioning federal aid for California (10 News)

Trump revealed on Friday that he would be signing an executive order that would overhaul FEMA or possibly "get rid" of the agency... President Donald Trump said he would end the Federal Emergency Management Agency "right now" if it was up to him.

Massive Salton Sea lithium project gets judge’s go-ahead, ending advocates’ lawsuit (KPBS)

Social and environmental groups sued last year saying the $1.8 billion Hell’s Kitchen project could cause water and air problems not disclosed in its environmental impact report. A judge disagreed.

The water unexpectedly released from dams on Trump's order didn't help farms or L.A. (MSN)

Days after President Trump startled some of his most ardent supporters in California's San Joaquin Valley by having the Army Corps of Engineers suddenly release water from two dams, many in the region and beyond were still perplexed.