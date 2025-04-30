EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

May 21, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:



La Mesa-Spring Valley, Lemon Grove school mental health grants cut early by Trump administration (KPBS)

Federal grant funding that helps employ 30 mental health professionals across the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District and six in the Lemon Grove School District will be terminated early by the Trump administration, it was announced this week.

Repair project may temporarily increase Tijuana River sewage flow, pollution (NBC 7)

Crews begin the final phase of work on a sewer line in Mexico. NBC 7’s Dave Summer shows us how homeowners are preparing and what they can do to limit their exposure.

San Diego’s Beach Bonfires May Finally Burn Out (Voice of San DIego)

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wants to get rid of the city’s beach fire rings, a longtime staple for locals and tourists alike, to help close a projected $258 million budget deficit.

San Diego’s first comprehensive neuroscience hospital opens (EC Californian)

“The opening of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience delivers much-needed specialized brain and spine care to our region,” says Scott Evans, chief strategy officer and market CEO for Sharp HealthCare.

Wildfire-resilient neighborhood coming to Escondido (10 News)

A new housing development in Escondido is setting the standard for wildfire resilience with features designed to protect homes from wildfires.

San Diego State Passport Office making move to Alvarado Road (Times of San Diego)

... As of May 23, the office will be located at 6475 Alvarado Road, Suite 124. It will be closed from May 20-22 for the move... the university said in a news release. “Members of the campus community and the public are encouraged to visit the updated location for their passport application and processing needs.”

Bomb Obliterates CA Clinic, Triggering Terrorism Probe: Report (Patch)

At least one person is believed to be dead after an explosion outside a fertility clinic rocked Palm Springs on Saturday, according to city officials and reports. Authorities suspect a bomb caused the explosion and are investigating it as an act of terrorism.

Newsom proposes to freeze Medi-Cal enrollment for undocumented immigrants (CalMatters)

To save more than $5 billion, the California governor wants to shut down new enrollment for adults who lack legal status and charge premiums. The Legislature has resisted such changes.

State Farm wins first-ever emergency rate hike in California (NBC 7)

Unprecedented approval for State Farm after L.A. fires means it can raise premiums in California next month.

Just 17% of state residents could afford a family home in first part of year (City News Service)

Just 17% of the state's consumers could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in the first quarter of 2025, up from 15% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and unchanged from a year ago, the California Association of Realtors announced Friday.

Newsom’s push to ban homeless encampments is making housing advocates uncomfortable (Times of San Diego)

Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing California municipalities to ban homeless encampments, saying it’s time to take steps that let the public “see results.” Newsom on Monday issued a model ordinance that municipalities can adopt to ban homeless encampments on public property, the latest rightward step the governor has taken on housing issues.





