EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

June 25, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

STATE

New app helps connect unhoused people to shelters in San Diego County (Fox 5)

Service providers in San Diego County who help connect unhoused people with emergency shelters now have a new tool to help their work. The county district attorney announced the county-wide expansion of Shelter Ready, a mobile phone app that displays what shelters have space in real-time and can take a person’s needs into consideration.

San Diego's inflation rate highest in the nation for May

National inflation numbers remained low, but experts warn that could change in the coming months due to tariffs.... Economists say the high cost of housing is driving inflation up in San Diego.

The Supreme Court just issued a ruling on nuclear waste. What does that mean for San Onofre? (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Some see the high court's decision in case against the state of Texas as a promising sign, but significant hurdles remain

Cars keep tumbling downhill into popular La Mesa restaurant parking lot (NBC 7)

In Blake Hertel’s mind, there’s an easy solution to keep cars from flying off the road and crashing into his parking lot. Just add a guardrail...Hertel runs the Westphal Company, which manages the office and retail building complex at the corner of Fuerte Drive and Grossmont Boulevard in La Mesa, right off Interstate 8. It’s also home to Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar. When cars go off-road, they drop about 25 feet down into the restaurant’s parking lot. NBC 7 Investigates found it’s happened at least seven times since 2021.

Council passes San Diego budget that restores library hours, fire rings and more — but at a cost to some city workers (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mayor Todd Gloria said all the new spending makes him unsure if he'll sign it or try to make changes.

‘This is a Muslim ban’ – airport protest among nationwide rallies against Trump travel ban (Times of San Diego)

Dozens of demonstrators from local Muslim and immigrant rights organizations rallied outside San Diego International Airport Tuesday to condemn the Trump administration’s newly enacted travel ban. They wielded signs reading “No Muslim ban,” “No African ban” and “Refugees are welcome” outside the airport, where the Trump administration’s sweeping new ban had begun blocking travel by citizens of 12 primarily Middle Eastern and African countries a day before. Visitors from another seven countries face significant restrictions.

Supervisor Candidate Left Trail of Unpaid Debts, Taxes

Voice of SD - San Diego County Supervisor candidate Paloma Aguirre owes the county more than $2,600 in unpaid property taxes. She has been sued multiple times by creditors in California and Washington, D.C.

Newsom agrees to ease budget cuts as California seeks more time to fix growing deficit –(Cal Matters)

Gov. Gavin Newsom backed off some of his proposed cuts to health care programs in a state budget deal he reached with legislative leaders late Tuesday, but California will move forward with his plan to limit services to undocumented immigrants as the state faces a growing deficit.

California bill proposes misdemeanor for officers who cover their face on duty (The Guardian)

The bill would require all law enforcement officials show their faces and be identifiable by their uniform, which should carry their name or other identifier. It would not apply to the national guard or other troops and it exempts Swat teams and officers responding to natural disasters.

California violated civil rights of female students by allowing trans athletes to compete, feds say (AP)

The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation violated the civil rights of female students on the basis of sex by allowing transgender students to compete in school sports according to their gender identity.

How the federal immigration raids could disrupt California’s economy (Los Angeles Times)

First, the president’s tariffs cut deeply into traffic at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and now his push to arrest undocumented immigrants at work sites, which has spurred massive protests after Trump deployed the National Guard, threatens a one-two punch to a region just starting its recovery from January’s firestorms.

Scenes Of 'Fear And Panic' Prompt Southland Mayors Call For ICE, Soldiers To Get Out )Patch)

From snipers trained on crowds to a deliberate car crash and church and workplace arrests, unease spread in SoCal... Dozens of Southland mayors banded together Wednesday to urge an end to the Trump Administration's immigration raids across Southern California and to the use of troops on Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. The calls come as shocking footage emerged from around the Southland showing dramatic arrests and aggressive tactics used by federal agents on city streets.

California police are illegally sharing license plate data with ICE and Border Patrol (Cal Matters)

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California violated state law more than 100 times last month by sharing information from automated license plate readers with federal agents, records show. / The Los Angeles Police Department and sheriff’s departments in San Diego and Orange counties searched license plate readings on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, according to a database of queries obtained by anti-surveillance group Oakland Privacy and provided to CalMatters.

LAPD Won’t Do Immigration Enforcement — But Will Shoot You With Rubber Bullets for Protesting ICE (Intercept)

LA’s sanctuary laws ban cops from helping ICE in most cases. But the LAPD was out in full force repressing protests against the raids.

Troops deployed to LA have nowhere to sleep and lack supplies: Newsom (Axios)

Viral images of National Guard troops sleeping side by side on floors in Los Angeles — along with a new estimate from the Pentagon that sending them there will cost $134 million — fueled criticism Tuesday that President Trump's deployments were haphazard and unnecessary.