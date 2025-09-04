East County Roundup: local and statewide news

September 18, 2025 (San Diego’s East County) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

LOCAL

﻿STATE

San Diego County Supervisors Vote to Expand Oversight of Jail Healthcare After In-Custody Deaths (Hoodline)

In a decisive move that shifts the landscape of correctional oversight in San Diego County, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance broadening the jurisdiction of the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB). As reported by The San Diego Union-Tribune, this new mandate grants CLERB the power to review the actions of jail healthcare workers in the aftermath of in-custody deaths. It is a significant development following continued mortality among those housed in San Diego County sheriff's custody.

Elected officials announce proposed ordinance aimed at fed enforcement actions (KPBS)

The Due Process and Safety Ordinance — which is set to go before the San Diego City Council this month — seeks to put safeguards and protections in place in the event of "discriminatory and warrantless federal activity" in local neighborhoods…. Proponents said similar legislation was slated for introduction at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, the La Mesa, Chula Vista and Oceanside city councils, as well as other local agencies, including school districts.

Besieged City Council walks back (some) paid Balboa parking (OB Rag)

At the September 15 hearing on parking fees in Balboa Park, weary San Diego City Councilmembers knew they would be hammered by volunteers, arts patrons, bridge players, lawn bowlers, square dancers, and other regular park users who skew elderly. But they didn’t see the high school students coming.

﻿﻿ Confusion over new federal rules complicates COVID booster access in San Diego (KPBS)

During the week ending Aug. 9, reported cases in the county rose by more than a 100 compared to the week before. UC San Diego infectious disease specialist Dr. Davey Smith said the peak has yet to come. “Over the next three, four weeks, there’ll be a lot of us San Diegans who get infected,” Smith said. This year, federal policy changes have shifted how COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out…..new Food and Drug Administration rules now limit which groups providers can vaccinate.

Former County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher speaks publicly for 1st time in two years (ABC)

Fletcher says he has no desire to return to public office, moving forward with defamation suit vs. accuser.

Fletcher harassment accuser files restraining order against Lorena Gonzalez (Times of San Diego)

he woman who accused former county supervisor Nathan Fletcher of sexual harassment has now filed a request for a restraining order against Fletcher’s wife, Lorena Gonzalez. Grecia Figueroa claims Gonzalez has engaged in a “smear campaign” against her that she believes could “spill into real-world harm” without court intervention, according to a declaration in support of the restraining order request...

Camp Pendleton for lease? Pentagon looks at real estate to fund weapons (KPBS)

The Secretary of the Navy had conversations at Camp Pendleton during a visit last week about "commercial leasing opportunities," his spokesperson told KPBS.

California Legislature overrides local zoning to boost transit-oriented development (KPBS)

Senate Bill 79, would “upzone” neighborhoods immediately surrounding train, light rail and subway stations in many of the state’s most populous metro areas. That means apartment developers will be able to construct residential buildings — some as tall as 75 feet — regardless of what local zoning maps, elected officials or density-averse neighbors say.…The bill now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom who supporters expect will sign it.

Newsom strikes climate deal extending California cap and trade, boosting oil production (CalMatters)

California legislative leaders in the wee hours of Wednesday morning reached an agreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom to extend the state’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction program, known as cap and trade, through 2045 — a contentious expansion that for weeks stewed in backroom discussions, held up other critical legislation and roiled insiders.

‘It’s bad politics’: Why California Republicans are avoiding Donald Trump — and muscling in behind Arnold Schwarzenegger (Politico)

For years, Republicans in competitive races across the country have struggled with how closely to associate themselves with the polarizing president. But in this heavily Democratic state following a summer of broadsides from the administration — including immigration raids that unsettled even many Republicans — Trump-aversion is in full swing.





