East County Roundup: local and statewide news

December 17, 2025 (San Diego's East County) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

Trump administration signs updated agreement with Mexico over Tijuana sewage (KPBS)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an agreement Monday between the United States and Mexico intended to permanently end the Tijuana River sewage crisis, the latest in a long line of agreements intended to accomplish the same.

Teacher at Christian Unified High School arrested for alleged sexual assault of family member (Fox 5)

A teacher at Christian Unified High School, a private school in East County, was arrested Tuesday on various felony charges alleging sexual abuse of an underage family member, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

New data shows frequency of crashes on Spring St in La Mesa (10 News)

Through a public records request, ABC 10News obtained data showing the number of crashes on Spring Street from Lemon Avenue to Palm Avenue & Gateside Road. From January 1, 2020 to October 31, 2025, the La Mesa Police Department is reporting 57 crashes on the section of Spring Street. The top two reasons — speeding and drunk driving.

Who’s stealing bronze plaques from San Diego County libraries? (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Imperial Beach, Lemon Grove, Rancho San Diego, Alpine and 4S Ranch have all been hit by the thefts

Community reacts to proposed façade changes at Goodwill in La Mesa Village (KUSI)

The Goodwill building and its iconic clock tower greet those walking or driving through the heart of the village…When the city of La Mesa shared renderings illustrating the upcoming upgrades to the building, the reaction was swift…The city’s social media post garnered hundreds of comments that overwhelmingly called for preserving the current style. Goodwill is receiving $25,000 through the city’s “facade and property improvement grant program” now in its fourth year.

Where to access food assistance in San Diego County (KPBS)

If you’re in need of food assistance, consult the resources below. You can also dial 2-1-1 to be connected with resources or access help online here

﻿ On-campus food pantries available to college students across San Diego County ( CBS)

Grossmont College has seen three times the number of students visit its food pantry since last week

La Mesa increases parking rates starting Jan. 1 (Times of San Diego )

But residents and businesses are more concerned about parking availability amid new apartment construction.

Lakeside father calls young children 'heroes' after they help save his life during road rage attack (KGTV)

A Lakeside father is calling his two young children his heroes after they helped save his life during an apparent road rage attack that left him with multiple stab wounds.

Looking for a pole saw? The National City library has you covered (KPBS)

The library’s new tool lending program is the first of its kind in San Diego County and features everything from jackhammers to sewing machines.

East County family devastated as hit-and-run driver who killed Austin Spirz set for early release (10 News)

An East County family is reeling after learning the hit-and-run driver who killed their loved one will be released from prison after serving less than a third of his sentence... Spirz, 26, was killed on Thanksgiving night 2023 while riding his dirt bike on Campo Road.

Mayor Gloria announces effort to allow townhomes in San Diego's single-family neighborhoods (KPBS)

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Wednesday announced a new planning initiative that seeks to open up the city's single-family neighborhoods to lower-cost housing options like duplexes and townhomes.

San Diego County to explore recycling San Onofre nuclear waste (KPBS)

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a plan Tuesday to explore partnering with national laboratories that are developing ways to recycle nuclear waste safely.

Trump administration adds militarized zone in California along southern US border (AP)

The Department of Interior on Wednesday said it would transfer jurisdiction along most of California’s international border with Mexico to the Navy to reinforce “the historic role public lands have played in safeguarding national sovereignty.” The newly designated militarized zone extends nearly from the Arizona state line to the Otay Mountain Wilderness... Since April, large swaths of border have been designated militarized zones, empowering U.S. troops to apprehend immigrants and others ….More than 7,000 troops have been deployed to the border, along with an assortment of helicopters, drones and surveillance equipment.

California launches new online portal to report misconduct by federal agents (KGTV)

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the launch of a new online portal (https://oag.ca.gov/ReportMisconduct) where people can report unlawful activity by federal agents and officers across the state. The portal allows you to submit videos and photos…. According to the new portal, this includes all agents or personnel, such as officers or agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) or federalized National Guard soldiers or airmen.

Judge orders Trump to end California National Guard troop deployment in Los Angeles (AP)

[US District judge Charles] Breyer rejected the administration’s arguments that he could not review extensions of a Guard deployment and that it still needed Guard troops in Los Angeles to protect federal personnel and property, saying the first claim was “shocking” and the second one bordered on “misrepresentation.” “The Founders designed our government to be a system of checks and balances,” added Breyer, a nominee of President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. “Defendants, however, make clear that the only check they want is a blank one.”

California revokes 17,000 commercial driver's licenses for immigrants (AP)

California plans to revoke 17,000 commercial driver’s licenses given to immigrants after discovering the expiration dates went past when the drivers were legally allowed to be in the U.S., state officials said Wednesday.

California gives Planned Parenthood $140 million boost to keep clinics open (Cal Matters)

After months of financial strain, Planned Parenthood will get a $140 million lifeline to offset losses it sustained after Congress in July cut funding for the health system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

New California law prohibits declawing cats (KBBS)

On Oct. 9, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that bans cats from being declawed statewide. Veterinarians can no longer declaw cats even if an owner wants the procedure to be done..... Dr. Tyler Baum of Broadway Veterinary Hospital on Broadway