EAST COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS ANNOUNCE FOOD SERVICES DISTRIBUTION FOR STUDENTS DURING SHUTDOWN

By Paul Kruze, Contributing Editor

East County school districts will be providing food services for its students during the mandated school closures over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the distribution schedule for several local districts.

CAJON VALLEY UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT

CVUSD will be providing any child, age 0-18, breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following schools:

Anza Elementary

Bostonia Language Academy

Cajon Valley Middle School

Chase Elementary

Emerald Middle School

Flying Hills Elementary

Greenfield Middle School

Johnson Elementary

Lexington Elementary

Madison Elementary

Meridian Elementary

Montgomery Middle School

Naranca Elementary

Rios Elementary

WD Hall Elementary

LAKESIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Meals will be available to children ages 2-18 during the closure. These will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day.

Location and Times:

· LUSD District Office, 12335 Woodside Avenue, Lakeside CA 92040

· Grab and go meals will be served - meals not to be eaten on site.

· Meal distribution daily from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday

LA MESA-SPRING VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Breakfast and lunch for children age 18 and under will be available at specified times for the next two weeks (March 16, 2020 through March 27, 2020) at the following school locations:

La Mesa Arts Academy, 4200 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941

Parkway Middle School, 9009 Park Plaza Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942

Spring Valley Academy, 3900 Conrad Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977

STEAM Academy, 1001 Leland Street, Spring Valley, CA 91978

BREAKFAST will be served from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM on MONDAY, MARCH 16 ONLY

GROSSMONT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

During the school closure, GUHSD will offer free meals to all students who live in the community. Meals service will be set up in front of all schools, a drive-up and walk-up service will be available. Meals will be available Monday through Friday from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm. Families will be able to take breakfast and lunch for each child at the point of service.

High Schools List:

El Cajon Valley

El Capitan

Granite Hills

Grossmont

Mount Miguel

Monte Vista

Santana

Valhalla

West Hills

Helix Charter High (Starts March 30)

Steele Canyon (Starts March 17)

Literacy Primary Academy (799 E Washington Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020)

Liberty Charter High School (8425 Palm St, Lemon Grove, CA 91945)

