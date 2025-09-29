East County Schools Federal Credit Union appoints Matt Lyons as new president & CEO

Source: East County Schools Federal Credit Union

September 29, 2025 (El Cajon) – East County Schools Federal Credit Union (ECSFCUannounces the appointment of Matt Lyons as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15, 2025. Lyons succeeds, who has served as ECSFCU’s President and CEO for 22 years and will retire on October 15, 2025.

Following a thorough search led by the ECSFCU Board of Directors and the Succession Planning Committee, Lyons was selected for his proven leadership, deep commitment to community service, and extensive experience in the financial services industry.

Lyons brings more than 20 years of experience in banking, finance, and credit unions. Most recently, while serving at BluPeak Credit Union, the organization was recognized three years in a row by the San Diego Union-Tribune as one of the region’s “Best Places to Work.” He also co-founded the SL Scholarship Foundation, which provides grants to help single mothers complete their education.

When asked why he chose to join a smaller, education-focused credit union after working in larger organizations, Lyons shared that his career achievements have positioned him to now focus on the work that matters most to him—supporting people and strengthening local communities. With several educators in his family, including a stepbrother who teaches in East County schools, Lyons has a strong personal connection to the credit union’s mission.

“I am truly honored to be selected as the next President and CEO of East County Schools Federal Credit Union,” said Lyons. “As someone born and raised in San Diego, with long family ties to East County’s schools and community, this opportunity feels especially meaningful. With more than 20 years of experience in community-focused, mission-driven organizations, I look forward to working with our dedicated staff to build on the legacy created by Steve, our leadership team, and employees. Together, we will honor the credit union’s proud history while embracing new opportunities to help educators, families, and our community thrive for generations to come.”

The Board of Directors expressed excitement for the future under Lyons’ leadership, while also expressing deep gratitude to Steve Devan for his 22 years of dedicated service and steady leadership. Under Devan’s tenure, ECSFCU grew its membership, strengthened financial stability, and deepened its impact within the education community.

Please join ECSFCU in welcoming Matt Lyons back to the credit union industry and in celebrating the retirement of Steve Devan after more than two decades of service.

About East County Schools Federal Credit Union



East County Schools Federal Credit Union (ECSFCU) exclusively serves San Diego County school employees, retirees, school board and PTA members, along with their families. Established in 1956 to serve Grossmont Union High School District employees, our membership has since expanded to include all school districts countywide. Our mission is to provide financial solutions that are uniquely tailored to our education community and delivered with a genuine focus on value, trust and exceptional service. Visit www.EastCountySchools.org for more information.