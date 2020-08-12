EAST COUNTY VIRTUAL CANDIDATES FORUM AUG. 13: ASK QUESTIONS OF THOSE RUNNING FOR CONGRESS AND COUNTY SUPERVISOR

By Miriam Raftery

August 12, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – For the first time in over two decades, East County has open seats with no incumbents running in the 50th Congressional District and the County Board of Supervisors 2nd district.

East County Magazine is proud to serve as media partner for a virtual candidate forum moderated by the League of Women Voters and presented in collaboration with a coalition of community organizations . The forum will take place on Wednesday, August 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. You can watch and ask questions by registering through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_goZoodK_TdC5GNjjhZo5xw .

All candidates running are confirmed to participate. Supervisor candidates Steve Vaus and Joel Anderson will square off at 6 p.m., followed by Congressional Candidates Darrell Issa and Ammar Campa Najjar at 7 p.m.

Community Action Service & Advocacy (CASA) is hosting the event in collaboration with the East Region Collaborative Network, East County Homeless Task Force, Ninth District PTA, and media partner East County Magazine.

Discussion Topics will include: public health, public safety, housing, economic security, education, parks and public spaces.

This is a great opportunity to learn more about the candidates before the November election. We look forward to hearing the candidates’ views on issues that matter and encourage you to register at the link above. Those who register will receive a link inviting them to send in their own questions for the candidates.

The winning candidates in November will fill the Supervisorial seat hel by Dianne Jacob, who has represented East County for more than 25 years and is stepping down in January due to term limits, as well as the Congressional seat vacated by the resignation of Congressman Duncan Hunter.

Community Action Service & Advocacy (CASA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping East County communities safe and healthy. CASA collaborates with regional coalitions and the County’s Live Well San Diego initiative and volunteers to increase engagement in local policies for healthier community outcomes

East County Magazine is a nonprofit award-winning news site at www.EastCountyMagazine.org. ECM gratefully acknowledges a grant from the #FacebookJournalismProject supporting our reporting and virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic.