EASTER CANDY OFFERED BY LEMON GROVE LIONS CLUB

East County News Service  

March 8, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Lemon Grove Lions Club is having a See’s Candy Fundraiser online at the service club’s “Easter Goodies Store” https://tinyurl.com/2s3s9ryj.

 The store is open March 1-March 25.  All items will be delivered to your door. 

 

Since Easter is hopping toward you, as you fill your Easter Basket at the same time you can help the support Lemon Grove Lions Club. All proceeds go to help support local service projects.


