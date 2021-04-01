EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES AND ACTIVITIES IN EAST COUNTY

By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photo by Miriam Raftery)

April 1, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Easter Sunday church services will be offered in person, at sunrise, and virtually. Other service times and activities will start on Good Friday, April 2 and run through-out the weekend. Some churches, during the COVID19 pandemic, are offering mixes of how to celebrate the Easter season.

The traditional sunrise service for La Mesa’s Mt. Helix will be live-streamed at 7:00 a.m. This year’s service, virtual due to COVID, will be presented by Faith Chapel. The links for viewing the services will be added to: https://www.mthelixpark.org/easter-sunrise-service according to their website.

Additionally, on Easter Sunday at 6:30 a.m., Sonrise Church in Santee will offer a sunrise service, and also at 10:00 a.m. a “Massive Easter Egg Hunt” will start at 9:00 a.m., in-person, outdoors. The egg hunt is for kids 5th grade and under. Parents are encouraged to stay around for their children.

East County’s Shadow Mountain will offer in person and online services on the 4th at 8:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. with a 5:00 p.m. online only service. Face coverings are mandatory for any in person services. The church will offer an egg hunt on Saturday, April 3, on their El Cajon Campus for ages 2 through 5th grade.

Santee United Methodist Church will hold an Easter Sunrise service in Santee Lakes Park at 6:30 a.m. with a parking lot service at 10:00 a.m. For more information visit: http://santeeumc.org/event/easter-with-santee-umc/ .

Rock Church – East County Campus will host an Easter service outdoors at Cajon Valley School Field, on 550 E. Park Avenue, in El Cajon, at 10:00 a.m. Visit their website for a full list of all their campuses’ activities: https://www.sdrock.com/campuses/eastcounty/

If you know of other Easter events, please post in our comments section below.