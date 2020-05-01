EASY CANNED TUNA MEALS YOU’VE NEVER THOUGHT OF BEFORE

Recipes and photos courtesy of Safe Catch Tuna Recipes and photos courtesy of Safe Catch Tuna

Photo, left: Tandouri tuna kebabs

May 1, 2020 (San Diego) -- People are eating at home more amid the pandemic. With everything going on it can be hard to get creative with what you have on hand, while you are trying to avoid running to the store to pick up that missing ingredient or spice, at a time when many are also on reduced income. As people stocked up on non-perishable pantry goods, one thing that many people loaded their shelves with was canned tuna.

A tin of tuna is not just good for sandwiches and cheesy noodle casseroles. Tuna is a versatile protein that can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are a few recipes to spark creativity with this pantry staple.

INGREDIENTS:

1 can Safe Catch Tandoori Tuna

¼ cup Almond flour

1 Egg white

2 tablespoons avocado oil

½ Red bell pepper, chopped

½ a Red onion, chopped

½ cup zucchini slices

¼ cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon ginger

⅛ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon paprika

Pinch of salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium bowl combine Safe Catch Tandoori Tuna, egg white and almond flour and stir to combine. Scoop into 6 rectangle shaped patties and cook in a pan over medium heat with 1 tablespoon of avocado oil. Cook patties for 2-3 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Once they are cooked, set aside and add another tablespoon of avocado oil to the pan. Add bell pepper, red onion and zucchini slices and cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, for 4-6 minutes or until veggies are lightly browned and tender. Season with salt to taste. Alternate adding veggies and tuna kebabs onto skewers. In a small bowl combine yogurt, maple syrup, lemon juice, cumin, ginger, cinnamon, paprika and salt. Drizzle sauce over skewers

- Recipe created by https://littlebitsof.com/

INGREDIENTS:

2 cans of Safe Catch Elite Chili Lime Wild Tuna

2 tsp Avocado oil (extra virgin olive oil works too)

½ Large red Bell pepper, diced

½ Cup Salsa, of choice

2 Large zucchinis (or fresh herb of choice)

Salt and pepper to taste

Pinch of cumin

For the avocado salsa:

1 Small Avocado, cubed

¼ Cup Cilantro, roughly chopped

3 Tbsp Red onion, minced

2 tsp Fresh lime juice





INSTRUCTIONS:

Set your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and allow it to preheat fully. Rub a baking sheet with avocado oil. Heat the avocado oil on medium high heat in a pan and add the diced pepper. Cook it until it’s tender, then remove from heat. Add the undrained tuna and salsa and stir until well combined. Trim off the ends of the zucchini and cut them in half lengthwise. Scrape out the insides until you have ½ inch shells. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and cumin. Divide the tuna mixture between all the zucchini and pile it high so that it all fits. Pop the pan in the oven and bake just until the zucchini is fork-tender, about 15-20 minutes. While they cook, mix together the salsa ingredients in a small bowl.

- Recipe created by https://www.foodfaithfitness.com/

INGREDIENTS:

1 can Safe Catch Garlic Herb Tuna

1 egg white

¼ cup almond flour

1 tablespoon avocado oil

4 cups spiralized zucchini

½ cup marinara sauce

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium bowl combine Safe Catch Garlic Herb Tuna, egg white and almond flour and stir to combine. Scoop into 6 balls and cook in a pan over medium heat with 1 tablespoon of avocado oil. Rotate the tuna balls until they are evenly browned all over (about 8 minutes total). In a separate pan cook spiralized zucchini until cooked through and tender (about 5-7 minutes, tossing throughout). Then toss with marinara sauce and pour into a bowl then top with tuna meatballs.

- Recipe created by https://littlebitsof.com/

Seafood is a valuable source of vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids and lean protein, but climate change and pollution have resulted in rising mercury levels in seafood. Safe Catch is a technology-driven seafood company seeking to revolutionize the seafood industry by offering mercury-tested, sustainable and delicious seafood. Safe Catch developed proprietary testing technology to enable the company to test every single tuna fish used in its products for mercury, guaranteeing its products have the lowest mercury limit as no other company tests to this degree. Safe Catch applied the same testing methodology when it introduced salmon, and the company has grown even further with the addition of mercury-tested sardines to its product mix. Safe Catch Elite tuna products average 22 times below the FDA mercury action limit. All Safe Catch tuna are sustainably caught using Pole-and-Line or FAD-free fishing methods.