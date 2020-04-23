ECEDC HOSTS PROGRAMS TO HELP LOCAL SMALL BUSINESSES

East County News Service 

April 15, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The East County Economic Development Council held a webinar on disaster funding options for small businesses, including the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program, disaster loans and more  The webinar can be viewed now on Facebook at this link.

In addition, the ECEDC announced a series of small business training workshops coming up later this month online in conjunction with America’s Small Business Development Council of San Diego and Imperial County.  See the schedule below.  

 

April Small Business Training Workshop Schedule 

All of our workshops are currently held remotely

 

4/9/2020

2:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.: How Social Media Can Help Increase Revenue Register Here 

 

4/23/2020

1:00 p.m.: - 3:00 p.m.: Business Plans That Get Results Register Here 

 

4/24/2020

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Connecting with Capital Expo! Register Here 

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Opening and Operating a Successful Retail Store Register Here 

 

4/27/2020

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Build Customer Loyalty with Excellent Customer Service Register Here 

 

4/28/2020

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: How Social Media Can Make or Break Your Business Register Here 

 

4/29/2020

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.; Business Loan Readiness Register Here 

 

4/30/2020

1:00 p.m.- 3: 00 pm: Creating a Sales Plan That Produces Long Term Results Register Here 

 


Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

