ECEDC HOSTS PROGRAMS TO HELP LOCAL SMALL BUSINESSES

East County News Service

April 15, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The East County Economic Development Council held a webinar on disaster funding options for small businesses, including the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program, disaster loans and more The webinar can be viewed now on Facebook at this link.

In addition, the ECEDC announced a series of small business training workshops coming up later this month online in conjunction with America’s Small Business Development Council of San Diego and Imperial County. See the schedule below.



