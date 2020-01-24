ECHO CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES AT CUYAMACA COLLEGE OFFERS FEBRUARY CONCERTS TO LOVE

East County News Service East County News Service

January 24, 2020 (Rancho San Diego) -- The ECHO Chamber Music Series offers internationally-acclaimed musicians who have performed across the globe. All performances are at the Samuel M. Ciccati Theatre at Cuyamaca College.

Feb. 11: "Colburn Onstage: Young Artists from the Colburn School" is a performance from students of The Colburn School, originally established as a preparatory arm of the USC Thornton School of Music. The program includes works by Beethoven, Giovanni Bottesini and Antonin Dvorak.

Feb. 24: Reiko Uchida and Che-Yen Chen perform works by Mozart and Rachmaninoff. Uchida is a pianist who has performed extensively as a recitalist and chamber musician throughout the United States; violist Che-Yen Chen is a founding member of the Formosa Quartet and first-prize winner of the 2006 London International String Quartet Competition.