ECM CHANDELIER LOUNGE CUISINE EVENT IS SELL-OUT SUCCESS

By Miriam Raftery

Photos by Henri Migala and Miriam Raftery

May 29, 2021 (Jamul) – Thanks to all of you who turned out to celebrate our first East County Dining Club event since before the pandemic lockdowns. The event sold out, the setting was magical amid the elegance at Chandelier Lounge Cuisine, the wines from Deerhorn Valley Vineyard were divine, and the music was sublime!

In addition to pianist Andy Salmonsen, NRG Music & Productions surprised us by also bringing talented singer Kymm Civetta, her adorable daughter, Lyric, and saxophonist extraordinaire Chris Klich, who all entertained the crowd. View video from NRG of music at our event.

The music even inspired some impromptu dancing in the aisles as everyone delighted in feeling free at last at our event, where everyone was fully vaccinated or showed proof of a recent COVID test.

Georgina, owner of Chandelier Lounge Cuisine, and her crew cooked up a feast including steak, mahi-mahi, chicken, creamy pasta, vegies and desserts that were both delicious and beautiful.

All proceeds benefit East County Media to support the East County Magazine, East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts, and East County Dining Club’s future events.

Guests came from as far away as Alpine, San Diego and North County for the festivities, which also included prize drawings for prizes including a fire pit, wine lovers’ gifts, gift certificates to local restaurants, a farm box, jewelry and more.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Chandelier Lounge Cuisine, NRG Music & Productions, Deerhorn Valley Vineyards, and to our generous prize sponsors: True Value Hardware, Yasakuchi Farms, Deerhorn Valley Vineyards, San Pasqual Winery, Dulzura Winery, Jamul Feed Store, Party Lites, Fit With Brenda, Jamul Casino,and Pick Up Stix.

We also thank local authors Reina Menasche and Kymm Civetta for signing copies of their fascinating books at our event, The Spirit of Shy Moon Lake and Sometimes God is a Homeless Man: A True Story of Heaven and Healing. Plus we thank our East County Media board members, our publisher, Heartland Coalition, and our many hard-working volunteers who helped make this event possible.

Please visit Chandelier Lounge Cuisine and support this wonderful new restaurant that was too new to qualify for pandemic relief for restaurants, yet generously gave away food to feed firefighters when a wildfire threatened Jamul.

Check out their website at https://chandeliercuisine.com/ or visit their Facebook page for the most up to date news, specials, and videos at https://www.facebook.com/healthyfoodbygee.

If you missed the fun and would like to be on our list to receive invitations for future events, and/or sign up for our e-newsletter and wildfire alerts, you can subscribe free by clicking this link or email editor@eastcountymagazine.org for more information.





