ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: BULLDOGS GUN DOWN PATRIOTS TO KICK OFF SEASON

Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

August 19, 2022 (Ramona) - Football. Is. Back. And ECM Sports is back too and better than ever with full coverage of our East County game of the week on Friday nights this fall. This week, we took our first ever trip to Ramona for a great East County matchup as the Christian High Patriots took on the Ramona Bulldogs in the first game of the season.

The Bulldogs wasted no time, eating up clock in the first quarter and marching down the field, completing a 14 play, 71 yard drive that ended with a punch-in by senior quarterback Colin Lester and Ramona led 7-0 after one.

Lester did it again with nine seconds left in the half with another punch-in score and the Bulldogs went to the locker room with Colin leading the charge, up 14-0. Lester did it again with nine seconds left in the half with another punch-in score and the Bulldogs went to the locker room with Colin leading the charge, up 14-0.

Colin wanted more, but he needed some help from his friends to do it. So in the third quarter, he connected with senior wideout Azlan Enriquez for a nice first down and then for a touchdown. Junior kicker Fernando Torres’ extra point was blocked, but that didn’t stop the Bulldogs from committing more crimes against Patriots. On Christian’s next possession, junior safety and corner Kyle Patenaude came up with a smooth interception on senior Patriot quarterback Jake Davila and junior back Ryan Dutra ran it in from four yards out. The two-point conversion was good and the Bulldogs owned the third quarter and it gave them an epic win to start the season, 28-0. Lester scored two rushing touchdowns.

UP NEXT UP NEXT

Next week, the Bulldogs travel down the hill to face Rancho Bernardo at 7 p.m. The Pats go way out of their element to La Jolla to face Bishop’s, also at 7 p.m.

Other East County scores:

Point Loma 41, Santana 10

Mountain Empire 20, Hoover 14

West Hills 24, Grossmont 6

Mission Bay 27, El Cajon Valley 14

Like our sports coverage? Donate to help support ECM’s sports section!

Follow @ECMagSports on Twitter for live sports coverage and stories!