September 9, 2022 (La Mesa) - Last week, ECM Sports made the trek out to the desert, but for week four, we’re keeping it nice and local at Jim Arnaiz Field as the Helix Highlanders hosted the Dons of Cathedral Catholic for what’s always a great non-conference matchup. The Scottie dawgs are a perfect 3-0.

The Dons started the scoring early in the first after a nice pass from junior quarterback Jack Stevens to senior tight end Ramon Lucero, who ran it in for the score. Helix got on the board with a 15-yard field goal from junior kicker Joshua Hossmann-Lees and Cathedral led 7-3 after one.

After a boring second quarter, junior running back Kevin Allen III sent the Scotties to the locker room happy with an eight yard touchdown punch-in and the Highlanders led 10-7 at the half.

After the half, CC senior Will Bond ran it in from the left side and the play was ruled a touchdown despite Bond dropping the ball just before hitting the goal line. Hossman-Lees narrowed the gap to one with a 30-yard field goal and the Dons held onto a 14-13 lead and they’d hold onto it until the final siren. The Highlanders suffered their first loss of the season.

UP NEXT

The Scotties will keep trying their luck against Catholics next week with a visit to St. Augustine. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Mesa College.

Other East County scores:

Montgomery 20, El Cajon Valley 14 (Thursday)

St. Augustine 45, Steele Canyon 7

Rancho Buena Vista 42, El Capitan 14

Santa Fe Christian 20, Christian 14

San Ysidro 33, Monte Vista 26

Rancho Bernardo 33, Grossmont 21

Point Loma 43, West Hills 14

Eastlake 9, Granite Hills 38

Crawford 28, Mount Miguel 26

