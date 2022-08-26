ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: MASSACRE IN EL CAJON AS EAGLES SOAR OVER NORSEMEN

Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) - Whenever Granite Hills and Valhalla meet up, there’s always drama. And tonight was gonna be a doozy since both teams have one loss on the season and are hungry for a win. This year, they met on Norsemen turf in week two.

Right off the kickoff, the Eagles wasted no time reminding Valhalla how much they loved owning this rivalry with a kickoff returned all the way downfield for a touchdown. On the Norsemen’s next possession, the orange were about to punt it away when a swarm of Eagles descended on junior punter Jaylen Cruz and forced a blocked punt. Senior Daniel Netto picked up the ball and dove into the endzone for another Eagles score. Senior quarterback Nico Tomasello decided he wanted some of the fun too and lobbed a pass to senior Tyler Black in the endzone for another score. Tomasello decided the Norse needed more pain and threw a long one to senior Easton Peterson to go up by four touchdowns. And we were only just halfway through the first quarter. Junior Jordan Glaze recovered a fumble on Valhalla’s next possession for a 20-yard…you guessed it. Touchdown. The Eagles eventually decided to let the quarter end, leading 35-0 after one.

The Massacre of August 26th continued in the second with a rushing score from senior De'sean Floyd. Senior quarterback Parlan Sanders kept it and rushed left into the endzone for another seven. Shockingly, that was the only scoring of the second quarter and the Eagles went to the locker room sated with a 49-0 lead.

Granite senior runningback Cedric Holden wanted more. He took it right side in for the first touchdown of the second half for Granite Hills. The Eagles finally allowed the Norsemen to score on a long rushing touchdown from junior Dominic Silva, but they still led 56-6 after three.

Junior Eagles kicker Robert Petrich opened the fourth with three points for the final nail in the coffin and the Eagles demolished the Norsemen on their home turf 59-6.

UP NEXT

The Eagles go back to non-conference play when they return home to host Oceanside next week. The Norsemen stay home to host Point Loma. Both games are at 7 p.m.

Other East County scores:

Imperial 21, West Hills 3

Kearny 35, Monte Vista 21

El Cajon Valley 56, Hoover 0

Steele Canyon 7, Madison 35

Grossmont 7, El Camino 41

Ramona 34, Rancho Bernardo 6

Christian 27, Bishops 0

Mt. Carmel 28, Patrick Henry 21

Southwest EC 13, Mountain Empire 7

Montgomery 6, Santana 0

