ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: MATADORS VICTORIOUS IN BATTLE OF SPRING VALLEY

September 30, 2022 (Spring Valley) - ECM Sports covered Monte Vista last week, but this week, we went to their turf for the battle of Spring Valley as they hosted the Matadors of Mount Miguel. Both teams are struggling; the Monarchs are 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in league with their loss to El Cajon Valley last week. The Matadors are 2-4 and 0-2 in league.

Once again, we’d barely set foot on the field when Mount Miguel struck first on a rushing touchdown and the Matadors led 6-0 after one.

Monte Vista junior quarterback Matthew Felix was doing it all himself tonight and in the second, he tossed it to the endzone for the game-tying score, but on the Matadors' next possession, junior QB Matthew Barton found senior wideout Chris Akridge in the endzone and Mount Miguel took the lead again. Barton found Akridge again on a little toss on the Mount's next possession and Akridge did the rest and on the next possession, Barton aired it out to junior wideout Jeremiah Castillo, who landed in the endzone and gave the Matadors a comfy 27-6 lead going into the half.

Barton and Akridge picked up right where they left off in the third with their third touchdown connection of the night. Barton switched it up at the end of the quarter and fired to Castillo for another score and the Matadors owned the battle and war of Spring Valley with a 41-6 win. They move to 3-4 and get their first league win to move to 1-2. Mount Miguel head coach Troy Starr gets his 100th win.

The Matadors have the honor of being hosted by El Capitan for their Homecoming next week. The Monarchs will be traveling up to Anaheim to face Magnolia High. Kickoff for both games is at 7 p.m.

Other East County scores:

El Cajon Valley 20, Valhalla 13

Patrick Henry 20, Christian 41

