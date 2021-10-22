ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: MUSKET STAYS IN LA MESA AS SCOTTIES TOP FOOTHILLERS 29-14

Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

October 22, 2021 (La Mesa) - It has been far, far too long since ECM Sports was on the gridiron for some good old-fashioned Friday Night Lights. But tonight, we are back in La Mesa for one game that’s always fun to watch. Grossmont vs. Helix. Foothillers vs. Scottie dawgs. The two teams met on Jim Arnaiz Field for the annual Battle for the Musket. The Highlanders are 4-3 overall and 1-0 so far in the Grossmont Hills League, while the Hillers aren’t faring as well at 3-5 overall, but still 1-0 in league play. The Scotties have possession of the Musket, beating the Hillers in the makeshift football season in the spring 49-35. Click the cut to see if they got to keep it on their Senior Night.

Helix got started off on the right foot as senior running back Christian Washington took it in on a smooth 42-yard touchdown run. But the Foothillers answered right back as senior quarterback Trenton Giles said “I can run too” and took it in himself from seven yards out and we were tied at seven after one.

The Foothillers’ defense stood tall in the second, but the Highlanders still got three points on senior kicker Noah Horvath’s 30 yard field goal attempt to regain the lead. The Scotties’ lead only kept growing as junior wide out Adam Parker punched it in from a yard out and the Scotties took a 17-7 lead to the half. The Foothillers’ defense stood tall in the second, but the Highlanders still got three points on senior kicker Noah Horvath’s 30 yard field goal attempt to regain the lead. The Scotties’ lead only kept growing as junior wide out Adam Parker punched it in from a yard out and the Scotties took a 17-7 lead to the half.

Washington didn’t think that was good enough and blazed his way through Foothiller defenders to another 43-yard touchdown in the third. Recruits must have been at Jim Arnaiz Field tonight because Washington kept putting on a show, getting his hat trick touchdown on a 34-yard rush. Both extra points were no good and the Highlanders led 29-7 after three.

The Hillers made a last ditch effort in the fourth when senior wide receiver Ryan Rodiek made the catch and took it in for the score, but it’s the Scotties who get to keep the musket and win 29-14. They move to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in league, while the Hillers fall to 3-6 overall and 1-1 in league.

“It’s all about the preparation,” Washington told ECM after the game. “…Getting our guys ready for the week and everything. I can’t do it without my guys. You know, it’s Senior Night, so I had to play for a big cause, all my family flew out from North Carolina and stuff so I did it mostly for them.”

For the last week of the regular season, Helix will travel to El Cajon to face the Eagles of Granite Hills, while the Foothillers go the opposite direction to Spring Valley to face the Cougars of Steele Canyon. Both kickoffs are set for next Friday at 7 p.m.

Other East County scores:

Patrick Henry 19, San Diego 17 (Patrick Henry City League champions)

El Capitan 41, Monte Vista 20

Santana 7, West Hills 23

Granite Hills 20, Steele Canyon 21

Christian 32, Canyon Hills 6

Oceanside 35, Ramona 33

