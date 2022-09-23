ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: NEW AND IMPROVED BRAVES TROUNCE MONTE VISTA 37-8

Story by Liz Alper Story by Liz Alper

Photos by Liz Alper and P.J. Panebianco

September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) - For week six, ECM Sports went to Braves country as El Cajon Valley hosted the Monarchs of Monte Vista at Daryl R. Priest Field. Both teams are struggling; the Braves are at 1-4 and the Monarchs at 1-3.

We had just barely set foot on the field when senior running back Daelin Richardson took it all the way downfield nine seconds in to give the Braves an early lead. A bit later, the Braves showed off their passing game when junior quarterback Darick Dubose threw the short touchdown pass to junior wideout Paris Dixon and ECV jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead after one.

Monte Vista roared back in the second with a nice bullet pass from junior quarterback Adrian Gonzalez to wide receiver Jason Triplett for the score. The two-point attempt was a success, but the Braves answered on their next possession with a smooth pass from Dubose to Dixon. They tried for two too and it was good too and the Braves went to the locker room up big at the half, 22-8.

Dubose wanted to show off more in the second half and kicked off the third with a huge 65-yard touchdown run and the Braves led 29-8 after three.

After an interception gave the ball back to the Braves in the fourth, senior running back Kal-el Gordon rushed in for the long score and the Braves improved their record with a much-needed 37-8 win to move to 2-4. The Monarchs fall to 1-4.

The Braves host Valhalla next week for their Homecoming game. The Monarchs return home to Spring Valley to host their crosstown nemesis, Mount Miguel. Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.

Other East County scores:

Granite Hills 12, Madison 15

Servite 31, Helix 38

Mira Mesa 42, Grossmont 0

Steele Canyon 3, Cathedral Catholic 35

Patrick Henry 45, Morse 36

Santana 35, Mt. Miguel 24

Army/Navy 38, Mountain Empire 0

