ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: PACK EMERGE VICTORIOUS IN DEFENSIVE SHOWDOWN

Story and photos by Liz Alper

September 16, 2022 (Spring Valley) - We’re finally mostly into conference play and to kick it off, ECM Sports ventured to Spring Valley, where the Matadors of Mount Miguel hosted the Wolf Pack of West Hills. Both teams are gridlocked at 2-2 and hoping to make some headway going into conference matchups.

After a scoreless first quarter filled with missed opportunities by both teams, the Matadors rose up with a touchdown pass from junior to junior, Matthew Barton to Jeremiah Castillo and the Mount led 7-0 at the half.

In the third, the Wolf Pack woke up and after a fumble ruling allowed them to maintain possession, the Pack’s own junior-junior combo in quarterback Collin Dill hooked up with wideout Nate Stevens wide open in the end zone for the easy score. The Pack took their first lead of the game after a nice pass from Dill to junior wideout Alexander Grubbs set up fellow junior Diego Calderon’s third down punch-in from the goal line. After a bad snap by Barton resulted in a fumble that gave West Hills possession, Calderon tacked on a nice run for his second rushing score of the night. An interception by the Pack late in the fourth sealed the deal and they cruised to a 21-7 win to move to 3-2. The Matadors fall to 2-3.

UP NEXT

The Wolf Pack return home next Friday to host Valhalla for Youth Football Night. The Matadors play host to another Santee school in Santana. Kickoff for both games is at 7 p.m.

Other East County scores:

Sweetwater 29, Monte Vista 7 (Thursday)

El Cajon Valley 21, El Capitan 55 (Thursday)

Fallbrook 24, Ramona 7

Santana 28, Valhalla 5

Central 7, Granite Hills 42

Christian 16, Point Loma 45

Lincoln 49, Steele Canyon 7

Helix 42, St. Augustine 29

Bonita 20, Patrick Henry 48

Cajon 38, Grossmont 0

