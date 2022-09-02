ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: RAMPAGE IN THE DESERT AS BORREGO RUNS OVER JULIAN 51-0

Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

September 2, 2022 (Borrego Springs) - For week three, ECM Sports took a journey far, far out into the desert for the only matchup between two East County schools this week, Julian and Borrego Springs. Both teams have a loss on the season, which only started last week.

The Rams took a lead early and junior Francisco Garcia went for the long touchdown run at the end of the first that put Borrego Springs up 14-0 after one.

Borrego added on in the second with a touchdown and two point conversion. After a Wesley Sexton QB keep and long rushing touchdown was brought back by a penalty, senior running back Adan Valdez made up for it with a long rushing touchdown of his own. Borrego got in one more touchdown with one second left and the Rams were on a rampage at the hall, up 38-0.

After a scoreless third, sophomore running back Jacob Dorado kicked off the fourth with another Rams trademark long rushing touchdown and the Rams stonewalled the Eagles for their first win of the season, 51-0. They move to 1-1, while the Eagles fall to 0-2.

Next week, Julian will face Warner High in Warner Springs. The Rams head into San Diego proper for a face-off against San Pasqual Academy. Both games have an earlier start at 3:30 p.m.

Other East County scores:

Point Loma 52, Valhalla 0

Warren 56, Grossmont 0

El Capitan 7, La Jolla 32

Oceanside 0, Granite Hills 28

Coronado 14, Santana 13

Ramona 19, Poway 27

Montgomery 12, Mount Miguel 7 (Thursday)

West Hills 24, Olympian 0 (Thursday)

San Marcos 41, Steele Canyon 18 (Thursday)

