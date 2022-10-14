ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: SCOTTIES ROLL OVER COUGARS IN FIRST GROSSMONT LEAGUE TILT

Story and photos by Liz Alper Story and photos by Liz Alper

October 14, 2022 (Spring Valley) - After skipping an uneventful week last week, ECM Sports is back on the gridiron for our first visit to Steele Canyon High School on Senior Night. Unfortunately, it’s a sad one; the Cougars are having an abysmal season at 1-6. Tonight, they played host to the Highlanders of Helix, who boast a fairly solid 5-2 record.

The Highlanders wasted no time as usual as juniors Ryland Jesse and Daeshon Wallace connected on the six-yard pass for the score. Junior running back Kevin Allen III ran it in for the short score on the Scotties’ next possession. Allen wanted to get one last touchdown in before the quarter was out and rushed for 24 yards and the Scotties led 19-0 after one.

The Cougars were on to something in the second with a huge 30-yard run from senior running back Major Givens, only to be countered by a long pass from Jesse to junior wideout Jackson Daniels on the next Highlander possession. Jesse and Daniels connected again at the end of the half, this time for 45 yards and the Scottie Dawgs held a comfy 32-7 lead at the half.

Steele junior safety Jacob Azevedo was tired of losing and in the third, secured a pick six when the ball bounced into his hands and he took it all the way in for the score, which of course, Jesse laughed at and threw a pass to wideout Kyza Matovu on the next Helix possession. The Scotties made it count at the end of the quarter once more when Jesse connected with wide receiver Shon Martin for the touchdown pass over the middle and the Highlanders were up big, 46-14 after three.

The Cougars kept trying to chip away in the fourth after a big Givens run set up a short running touchdown for junior running back Johnathan Sablan. But the Highlanders made it count at the end of the game again, with replacement junior quarterback Walker Laub borrowing from Jesse's playbook and going across the middle to senior Dorian Keirsey and the Highlanders earned their first Grossmont League win of the season with a 53-21 victory. They move to 6-2 on the year. The Cougars fall to 1-7 on the season and 0-1 in Grossmont League play.

UP NEXT

The Cougars travel to El Cajon next week for a matchup with Granite Hills. The Scotties will head to El Cajon too for what should be an easy battle with the reeling Foothillers at Grossmont. Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.

Other East County scores:

El Cajon Valley 47, Mount Miguel 32 (Thursday)

El Capitan 44, Valhalla 0 (Thursday)

Grossmont 0, Granite Hills 55

Ramona 7, San Pasqual 20

San Diego 38, Patrick Henry 34

