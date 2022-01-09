ECM PHOTOJOURNALIST AIDS CAL-FIRE HELITACK CREW TO EXIT SAFELY, WITNESSES FIRE OVERTAKE HIGHWAY AMID BORDER32 FIRE

Story and photos by Josh Stotler

ECM photojournalist Josh Stotler provides eyewitness account of harrowing conditions

August 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Covering the Border 32 Fire last night, I observed some of the most extreme fire behavior that I’ve seen in my career as a firefighter and now, photojournalist. Amid the rapidly changing conditions, I wound up assisting a firefighting crew with a ride away from advancing flames and taking dramatic video as walls of flames crossed Highway 94, where fire crews and I narrowly escaped the fast-moving flames.

The fire has charred huge swaths of San Diego’s East County, burning 4,246 acres as of this morning. The blaze is 5% contained and has destroyed at least four homes, as firefighters continue to battle adverse conditions.

Fire service professionals from over eight agencies, further aided by the activation of the California Office of Emergency Services units, give fire command the tools it requires to try and contain a beastly fire like the Border 32 Fire.

Even with the proper tools, it’s not an easy task by far to take on a fire of this magnitude. The dangers created by a fast-moving wildfire are many. Not only the fire, but downed power lines, large moving equipment, road closures, evacuating residents and charred debris add to the chaos of the scene. In all my years with the fire service and covering wildfire, this is some of the most extreme fire behavior I’ve ever witnessed.

Video of fire threatening power lines:

As I documented the devastation caused by this fire, I was saddened to see the loss of structures. Driving down Barrett Smith road, I noticed the smoldering remains of many residences and out buildings, one with a garden hose and nozzle abandoned, it’s owner losing the battle with the fire. Driving on, I see power poles toppled, propane tanks venting plumes of fire, it’s hiss like that of an angry snake, and just as dangerous.

What really stuck with me was the amount of charred wildlife littering the road and trails, animals that usually have no problem running from wildfire, unable to escape the rapidity of the flames. As time passes, this will be the nature of wildfires to come. Unchecked brush, wind fueled flames and extreme drought conditions will compound, leaving California to deal with wildfires with ever increasing severity.

I was photographing a San Diego based Cal Fire Helitack crew for a few hours, watching these brave firefighters think on their feet and plan the safest way to hand cut fire lines to prevent the forward movement of the flames. No water, No vehicles and no backup. Helitack crews are inserted into a fire with their equipment and the helicopter fights the fire by making water drops.

We were in a canyon off Potrero Creek, assessing the 40-foot wall of flames quickly advancing on our position. Since I had the only vehicle there, the crew boss asked if I’d stick around, because if the fire shifted, they w ould need a quick exit.

A few minutes later, bouncing down a dirt road with eight firefighters and gear crammed into every inch of my F-150 pickup, were hightailing it to a designated helicopter landing zone. This is an extreme situation and truly highlights the adversity the fire crews face on an incident of this size.

As evening fell, the fire continued to quickly advance through the canyons. The fire was dramatically overtaking Campo Road (a section of Highway 94) near Potrero, as this video shows. It was hot in the truck; there was a point where I’d come onto two Cal Fire trucks fighting fire coming across the highway. As I pulled up, the fire was in front of us all, and when I looked back, it was coming up behind me as well.

The crews were putting water on the flames and on the trucks; the fire was jumping the highway both ahead and behind our vehicles. The engine crew with a hose was able to knock down the fire to provide us a quick window to escape.

View video of fire jumping across State Route 94 (Campo Road) near Potrero:

The Border 32 fire continues to burn, Firefighting aircraft will once again be deployed to assist in slowing the advancement of the fire. Hand crews will be back on the line and command staff will be back at the Command Post, coordinating the efforts of the equipment and personnel at their disposal.

It’s an intricate game of chess, moving pieces and doing their best to keep the community safe. It is so important to educate the public to heed the warnings and evacuation notices issued by fire and law enforcement agencies.

Leaving your home, if it’s in an evacuation zone is imperative for your safety. If road closures have been issued, do not go to that area to look at the fire.

The amoun t of traffic blocking emergency vehicles was outrageous. Simple common sense goes a long way to keeping you and fire personnel safe.

Josh Stotler is a freelance photojournalist with over 15 years in the fire service as a firefighter with multiple local and international fire agencies.